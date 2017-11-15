Stoke 3-0 Brighton (2011): Where are they now?

The last time Stoke City played Brighton and Hove Albion it saw the Potters triumph 3-0 in February 2011 in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup.

That season, Stoke, managed by Tony Pulis, reached their first ever FA Cup final before ultimately losing 1-0 to Manchester City.

Here’s how the Potters lined-up against the Seagulls in the Fifth Round with a look at those players are today.

Starting XI

Thomas Sorensen – The Danish goalkeeper made 127 appearances for Stoke before moving to Australia where he played for Melbourne City. After 440 appearances at club level, he recently retired and has been doing some TV punditry ‘Down Under’.

Robert Huth – The centre-back moved across the Midlands to Leicester City following a successful loan spell. The big German played a vital role in the Foxes' shock title win in 2016. Huth is currently recovering from a back issue.

Marc Wilson – Rarely spotted since leaving Stoke but the Irishman is now with Sunderland and has appeared five times for the Black Cats this season.

Ryan Shawcross – Still going strong, Shawcross remains the club captain and is an integral part of this Potters team. He got himself on the scoresheet in this FA Cup win over Brighton, scoring the third and subsequently adding the gloss to a good first-half performance.

Glenn Whelan – The reliable midfielder moved to pastures new during summer when Aston Villa came calling. After 337 appearances for Stoke, in all competitions, he goes down as one of the unsung heroes of modern times.

Danny Pugh – The 35-year-old has had a number of clubs since leaving Stoke permanently back in 2012 but he’s finally settled on the other side of the Potteries playing for League Two side Port Vale.

Jermaine Pennant – Nothing surprises you about the career of Pennant and, after spells in India and Singapore, he finds himself playing in the Isthmian League with Billericay Town.

Rory Delap – The master of the long-throw retired in 2013 and has spent most of his time in coaching. The 41-year-old has done most of his work with the Derby County academy where he is now the coach of the Under-21 side.

Matthew Etherington – The left-winger was Stoke’s ‘Player of the Season’ in 2009-10 and he made his second FA Cup final appearance with the Potters in this 2011 season. After leaving the club he made the decision to retire after being plagued with a back injury.

Jon Walters – The all-action forward scored the second Potters goal in this game and went on to score a double in the 5-0 FA Cup Semi-Final win over Bolton. Walters was sold to Burnley in the summer but has only made two substitute appearances for the Clarets.

John Carew – The Norwegian played 13 times for Stoke whilst on-loan from Aston Villa. He scored twice in those games, including opening the scoring in this game against Brighton. After an unsuccessful trial with Inter Milan in 2013, the forward retired from football and has since featured in two movies.

Used Subs:

Dean Whitehead – The 35-year-old is currently on the books at Huddersfield Town but has only featured for eight minutes of the Premier League season. The defensive midfielder has also been doing some media work of late.

Kenwyne Jones – The backflipping centre-forward is plying his trade in the MLS with one of the newer franchises, Atlanta United - where he has scored two goals but is now struggling with a knee injury.

Ricardo Fuller – The legendary number ten scored 50 goals for Stoke in 207 appearances. He has retired from the game professionally but still lives in the area and recently made his debut in the Potteries and District League where he has already made his presence felt with a couple of goals.