Anthony Martial: People must remember I'm still only 21

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reminded his critics that he is still only 21. The Frenchman was out of favour with boss José Mourinho last season after a flying start to his career under former manager Louis Van Gaal the year before.

"I had problems off the pitch"

Martial turns 22 next month, and he spoke to french football programme Telefoot speaking about life on and off the pitch.

“I had some problems off the pitch [last season] that played in my head. I wasn’t really focused. But now when I go out onto the pitch, I want to tear it up.

“Some people forget my age." The Frenchman claimed. "Given my talent, they expected me to explode earlier. But everyone has their own pace.

"With my club I want to win as many trophies as possible, and with the national team I hope to establish myself in the first team and win the World Cup.”

Embed from Getty Images

Mourinho was "hard with me"

Martial only scored a total of eight goals in all competitions last season, but is now playing some of the best football of his career.

Mourinho had been “hard with me” said Martial. “I think it’s because we didn’t understand each other that well.

“But we got to know each other, we’ve talked a lot, and now it’s going well.”

José: We started again from scratch

Mourinho named Martial in the line up to face Brighton at the weekend and spoke about the development of Martial.

“We started again from scratch. I think we’re now at the stage where I really think he can be a great, great player. After a difficult period, the definitive explosion will come.”

Manchester United play away to Watford at Vicarage Road on Tuesday 28 November, in which Martial will want to help his side keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.