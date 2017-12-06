Roger East to referee Wembley clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City

Roger East has been appointed to officiate Stoke City’s away match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

East, the oldest Select Group referee, will be taking charge of his 11th match in all leagues and this will be his seventh middle in the Premier League.

In all games, he’s shown 42 yellow cards and two red cards, which includes the dismissal of Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler.

Adrian Holmes and Mick McDonough will assist the Wiltshire based official, while the fourth official will be Paul Tierney.

East Under fire

The referee took charge of Stoke once last season, which resulted in a defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth.

However, his performance was criticised by former Premier League referee Keith Hackett.

East came under scrutiny for failing to award Bournemouth a penalty when Ryan Shawcross fouled Callum Wilson.

Hackett stated in his Telegraph column after the game, "sadly, I have serious doubts about the ability of Roger East to officiate at Premier League level.

"When Ryan Shawcross brought down Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson it was an easy decision to point to the penalty spot. The Shawcross challenge was a clear foul. I was dumbfounded when East, from a good viewing position, waved the appeals to one side," he continued.

In that defeat he showed six yellow cards, three to either side, with Joe Allen and Charlie Adam among those in the Potters side being cautioned.

Past Meetings

Stoke have struggled against Spurs of late having lost their last three meetings by a 4-0 result.

But East could have his work cut out with this match being the most frequent for a red card from all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times.

Opta: “There have been eight red cards in the 18 previous Premier League meetings between these sides, at a rate of one every 2.25 games – the most frequent such rate of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times.”