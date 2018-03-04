Jose Mourinho makes Manchester United contenders for the Champions League, claims Irwin

Former Manchester United full back Dennis Irwin claims that José Mourinho makes United contenders for the Champions League.

Mourinho has already won the competition twice, back in 2004 when he was managing Porto and at AC Milan just six years later.

Quarter Final hopes

The Red Devils will progress to the quarter finals of the world famous competition if they beat Sevilla at Old Trafford on March the 13th after a goalless draw in the first leg. Mourinho guided United to Europa League success last year in his first season at the club.

Irwin was part of Manchester United’s 1999 treble winning team the beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at the Nou Camp. He believes that Mourinho’s previous experience and success may be the key to glory.

“In the Champions League, I think any one of 10 teams can win it,” said Irwin.

“And I’d include us [Manchester United] in that because I think the manager knows how to win. You saw that in the Europa League last season.

“His history will tell you he knows how to win in Europe as well, so that will count for us.

“So, we’re in a very good position with an awful lot to play for during the last two and a half months of the season.”

"We've just got to keep going to the end"

It won’t be easy for Manchester United to win and they will likely have to see off some of their Premier League rivals to do so. United face Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Sevilla in their next three fixtures and their FA Cup tie against Brighton soon follows. Irwin believes that the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of United’s season.

“We’ve just had Chelsea at home and got Liverpool at home as well. I think you’ve got to accept that City have got a very, very healthy lead and besides them having a huge, huge slip up, they’re not going to win the league.

“Liverpool are a form team, Spurs are a form team, so it’s going to be very tight and very close.

“We’ve just got to keep going to the end and hopefully finish as high as possible.”