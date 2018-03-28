Alex McLeish insists that Scott McTominay is still fully-commited to Scotland despite squad withdrawal

Alex McLeish insists that Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay remains fully-committed to the Scotland national team. McTominay withdrew from the Scotland squad just a day before their friendly against Hungary.

McTominay has become a regular feature in José Mourinho’s United side this season and attracted the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old was born and raised in Lancashire but qualifies to play for Scotland through his father.

Is McTominay still loyal to Scotland?

McTominay’s withdrawal has led to questions about whether he is still dedicated to his current national team. The United Academy graduate can switch allegiances until he plays in a competitive fixture.

McLeish, however, is confident that McTominay will play for Scotland again in the future.

“I spoke to him last night,” he said before a Scotland training session in the Groupama Arena. “He was gutted he was missing the next game, he said it was disappointing.

“He was okay on Saturday and then he woke up on Sunday and felt a twinge as he went into the shower. He spoke to the doctor and the doctor said he was not going to make it.

The former Aston Villa boss added: “As I said, I had a 10-minute chat with him. He loved the experience. He was itching to be involved in the second game. He wants to give everything he can to Scotland. The guy I left last night is raring to be a part of it. He wants to improve as a player.”

McTominay missed Scotland’s clash with Hungary, in which the Scots won 1-0.

Difficult for the newcomers

McLeish believes that it may take time for the United midfielder to settle in as he doesn’t really know his new teammates.

“He is a very receptive boy. He likes to be told what he can improve on," the Scotland boss stated.

"We showed him some video stuff and we will send some stuff down to him just to improve his overall awareness. He was delighted with that.”

“It was difficult for the newcomers. They had maybe not set eyes on each other except maybe on TV and they had not played together.

“But at the start of the second-half, it was excellent. Just before he came off, you saw a big action from Scott with a run forward and a final pass.

"He is bursting to go again in the national jersey. The boy I spoke to is committed,” McLeish concluded.