Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: United player ratings after a remarkable comeback

Paul Pogba inspired Manchester United to sensational comeback against rivals Manchester City, preventing the Citizens their chance to secure the Premier League title for a couple more weeks.

After going into the break two goals down, City looked like they had the game wrapped up. All it took was a lapse in concentration from the blues for Pogba to get in behind twice in the space of three minutes to level the score.

Chris Smalling heroically volleyed home for the Red Devils a quarter of an hour later leaving Pep Guardiola wilting in the dugout. United held out for the remainder of the game earning a result for the history books whist putting City’s title celebrations on hold.

De Gea shines in mixed defensive display

David De Gea (8) – De Gea gave the ball away in the build up to City’s second, but had no chance with either of the goals. In the latter stages of the second half, the Spaniard pulled of an extraordinary save once again, tipping Sergio Aguero’s late header over the bar and preserving United’s lead.

Ashley Young (6) – I’m sure Ashley Young will be the first to admit that it wasn’t his best game for the club, and struggled to contain Raheem Sterling in the first half. However, he improved in the second half and put in some crucial challenges although was lucky not to concede a penalty.

Eric Bailly (5) – Noticeably United’s best defender usually and it was noticeably not the defenders best day at the office. Bailly often found himself out of position in the first half and tried to do too much at once by cleaning up after the midfield.

Chris Smalling (7) – The Englishman took a trip down memory lane as he lost Vincent Kompany for the game’s opening goal, just as he did in this fixture back in 2012. I don’t think fans will hold it too him though after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal.

Antonio Valencia (6) – Valencia didn’t really do much wrong at all throughout the whole game. He made a few decent runs down the right hand side especially in the second half.

Pogba the star in midfield

Nemanja Matic (6) – The Serbian was poor in the first half to say the least, but throughout the second half, he played with a lot of energy and broke down play at vital times.

Ander Herrera (7) – Like Matic, Herrera was part of the midfield that failed to maintain shape in the first half. In the second half Herrera certainly played his part. He produced an exquisite chest assist for United’s first goal and dealt with Jesus well when he came on.

Paul Pogba (9) – Pogba was all over the place in the first half and brought barely anything to the United side. By scoring two goals, the Frenchman more than made up for his dreadful first half performance and was deservedly man of the match.

Sanchez steps up to the plate

Alexis Sanchez (9) – Sanchez, like Pogba, was phenomenal in the second period and was involved in every goal, creating the chance for United’s first, and assisting the second and third. It was by far his best game as a Manchester United player.

Jesse Lingard (7) – He didn’t stand out like Pogba and Sanchez but also put in a good shift in the second half and chased the ball down well. Its day I’m sure the young prodigy won’t ever forget.

Romelu Lukaku (5) – He’s a frustrating player is the Belgian. The service to him in the first half just wasn’t there and he isn’t the type of player to create something for himself and the movement just wasn’t there. A slight improvement from him in the second half and he led the line relatively well. Despite this, he still struggled to get involved.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (6) – Just a run out today for Rashford, who caused chaos in the little time he was on as Danilo couldn't get anywhere near him.

Scott McTominay – N/A.

Victor Lindelof – N/A.