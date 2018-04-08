Analysis: Eriksen the star as more misery is compounded on Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant run of domestic form continues as they registered a rather difficult win against fight Stoke City on Saturday.

As people say ‘it doesn’t matter how you win’, Spurs will be mightily pleased with the result as they will like to finish in the top three.

The win keeps the North London giants' amazing domestic form going, where the team are now unbeaten in 14.

Eriksen the star

Christian Eriksen’s rise as the real star behind Spurs success in the previous three season has gone under a radar, because of Harry Kane’s rise as one of the best striker in the world of football and Dele Alli’s emergence as of the best young talent around.

However, in the recent past, the Denmark international’s stocks in the transfer market is on the rise with series of outstanding performances.

The 26-year-old produced a thunderous strike last week in Spurs’ first win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and was once again at his brilliant best in the game against Stoke, where he scored two brilliant goals to secure a much-needed win for his team.

Erikesn so far in the season has already scored 10 goals (11th best) and provided eight assists (eighth best) in the league so far, and it will come as no surprise if the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid come knocking at the door of Spurs to sign one of the best creative midfielder currently playing.

What’s next for Stoke?

Stoke went into the match second from the bottom, and finished the game there as well. However, the kind of performance the team showed in the second-half will give fans and manager some sort of belief going into the final five matches of the series.

Currently, the Potters are four points from safety, and with West Ham, Liverpool, Burnley, Swansea City and Crystal Palace in their next five fixtures, manager Paul Lambert will still believe his team can turn it around and avoid relegation.