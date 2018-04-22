Analysis: Another FA Cup debacle leave Tottenham with a lot to think about

Tottenham Hotspur, as many claimed, have been England’s most consistent side in the last four seasons, where there league performance is evident for anyone to see.

However, what’s missing for Spurs is a recognition of their on-field improvement in the form of trophies, something which is stopping the North-London giants from becoming a great side from a good side.

On Saturday, it was the same story once again as Mauricio Pochettino’s men suffered a demoralising 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup at their make-shift home.

End of the road for Pochettino’s Spurs?

Pochettino is one of the most highly-rated manager in Europe because of the way his team plays and his ability to grow a young team into a bunch of superstars, which is why he was linked with a move to Real Madrid.

However, it is a common consensus that for Pochettino to get as big of a job as Madrid, needs to have silverware on his CV, which once again he couldn’t manage to deliver.

After the match, a devastated Pochettino conceded that his team, which is full of stars and potential, need a bit more time to win a trophy by saying: "We were competitive in the last four years but winning a trophy is not easy. We are building a very good team, trying to create a winning mentality and it is not enough at the moment. But we need to keep going in this direction. Tottenham need more time with me or without me. The most important thing is to keep going and keep developing that philosophy that is fantastic for this club.”

His comments must be a big cause of concern for Spurs’ supporters, as it seems that the sole of their exciting project – Pochettino – is getting closer to thinking of a life beyond this club, which might just well be the start of another frustrating spell for the North London giants.

FA Cup’s last-four curse

Spurs 2-1 defeat against United was painful for the team and the supporters, and so it should’ve been as another trophy-less season is coming to an end.

But to make things worse, Spurs also managed to register an unwanted record of becoming the first side in the country to lose eight semi-finals in a row of cup competition.