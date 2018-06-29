Southampton secure second summer signing with Mohamed Elyounoussi agreeing terms

Norweigan winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal to become Premier League side Southampton's second acquisition of the summer to conclude what has been a hectic week on the south coast.

Reports suggest the 23-year-old joins for a fee around £16 million from Switzerland outfit FC Basel, having completed a medical on Thursday ahead of his switch to St. Mary's.

The Saints have come baring good news for supporters all week by announcing the arrival of Stuart Armstrong, as well as penning goalkeeper Alex McCarthy down to new terms - the only negative being Dusan Tadic's inevitable departure.

Elyounoussi was proposed to be joining Bundesliga side Wolfsburg but Southampton were able to swiftly snatch his services from them to add firepower to their attack for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

What can Saints fans expect from the winger?

It's arguable that the Southampton first-team has dearly missed some much-needed versatility going forward and that is precisely what Mark Hughes has addressed in this transfer window already.

Armstrong is a creative central midfielder who can play down the side if he needs to, whereas Elyounoussi is quaintly fitted to work on either wing.

Originally born in Morocco, the Norweigan player made his international debut some five years ago at the age of eighteen in an unfortunate defeat to Poland, but has gone from strength-to-strength domestically.

Elyounoussi contributed to 30 goals in all competitions last term; netting 13 and assisting a further 17; including adding four goals to his game in the Champions League.

He has experience of finding the net against Premier League opposition, as he netted the first in Basel's 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the Champions League knockout stages.

Overall, the promising talent has found the back of the net on 83 occasions in 244 appearances at club level.

''I am really excited to get started''

Southampton definitely needed to add numbers and quality to their unassertive attack for next year and it's fair to say this player's record speaks for itself; Elyounoussi has spoken of his delight to finally become a Saints player.

The wide man said: “The club has been following me for a long time, watching many games, so I feel really confident to come here and to get even better and develop myself.''

The club has developed a world-renown reputation for growing players into top-class talent with the likes of Gareth Bale and Theo Walcott going onto bigger and better things, which is one of the reasons as to why Elyounoussi was persuaded to move to St. Mary's.

He added: “It’s a family club that is known for bringing in players, developing them and for younger players to get better.''

On the transfer front, Southampton may be willing to let go of a few faces.

Captain Steven Davis may join Gerrard's revolution at Rangers and the club have hinted they'd be willing to loan out goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who played second fiddle to Alex McCarthy for much of the 2017/18 campaign.