Encouraging signs for Spurs as they see off Roma

Tottenham Hotspur have begun their pre-season in very impressive fashion, thrashing Roma 4-1.

Though Spurs went behind after three minutes due to a Patrik Schick goal, a brace from Fernando Llorente tied the game up and put the English side ahead, and two more from man-of-the-match Lucas Moura had Spurs cruising comfortably all before halftime.

It was a nice win, but in the grand scheme of the club, what does this performance mean for Spurs?

Which youngsters are ready?

Due to Belgium and England's deep runs in the World Cup, Tottenham found themselves with a depleted squad, having to "play the kids" in America. Starting on Wednesday were Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luke Amos, and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Walker-Peters was probably the most disappointing of the three starters. Attacking-wise, the left-back was quite indecisive, didn't truly trouble Davide Santon, and also didn't look very assured at the back. It seems that he would profit from a loan move and regular football.

A loan move certainly helped Carter-Vickers, who was shipped out to Sheffield United and Ipswich last season. He thrived in front of the American audience and had a very solid showing at centre-half. Carter-Vickers is definitely hoping to impress Mauricio Pochettino and convince him to keep him in the squad, and might overtake Juan Foyth, who didn't take part due to injury, on the "depth chart". He is tall, strong, and could collect some appearances in the Premier League

Luke Amos played a more defensive role on Wednesday, dropping back to a back-three once the full-backs pushed up. The young midfielder played a major part in Tottenham's opening goal, when his cross got deflected and Llorente headed it in to tie the match for Spur. It seems like Amos is not quite ready yet, so another loan move would be good for him.

Anthony Georgiou, George Marsh and Oliver Skipp all appeared in the second half and none of them really impressed. There was a quite humorous moment in the second half, when the legendary Daniele De Rossi drove forward, and would-be tacklers Marsh and Skipp bounced off him like tennis balls. However, they are still young and have plenty of time.

Last year's transfers coming good?

It is important to note that all four goals came from signings within the past year, something for the critics of Tottenham's lack of transfers this summer.

Fernando Llorente came in from Swansea last summer, showing in this match that despite not having a lot of pace, he is still strong and has a nose for goals, though he could only sniff out one last year.

Lucas Moura has taken a little while to get going, but he will definitely benefit from a pre-season with Pochettino. Not only has he been efficient in front of the goal last night, made the right runs, he also did his best to help out defensively, not afraid to put a tackle in.

As for some other notes, Ben Davies had a very impressive match at centre-half, letting Pochettino know that he has an extra option there.

Heung-Min Son 's substitution elicited the biggest reaction from the San Diego, but the South Korean superstar struggled to make an impact as a striker.

Paulo Gazzaniga did not start, but after he came on in the second half, he pulled out two very good saves to keep Roma at bay. It seems like he could definitely give Michel Vorm a run for his money as the No. 2 goalkeeper.