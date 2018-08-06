Who could transfer-less Tottenham land before the window slams shut?

Daniel Levy is the subject of many Tottenham Hotspur fans' frustrations at the moment, to say the least.

Being the only Premier League club to have bought nobody during the summer, pressure is on Levy to deliver with just days left.

Who could come in?

Jack Grealish

The news about Spurs signing Grealish is changing every day.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce recently claimed that the club still maintain their £40 million valuation of Grealish, which hasn't been met by Spurs.

Signing the talented midfielder would add some much-needed depth to the Spurs midfield, but given he's a Championship player, such a fee seems a stretch.

Anthony Martial

Since June, it was clear that Martial was very unlikely to remain at Old Trafford next season. The young French winger had a poor season under Jose Mourinho, not receiving enough chances to convince France manager Didier Deschamps to include him in the 2018 World Cup squad.

The likelihood of Martial's move to Spurs dropped after Mourinho's comments about not wanting to strengthen opposition within the Premier League. It now looks like Martial will be used as a trading chip in United's acquiring of Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich. If that deal were to fall through, we might still see Martial come to North London if Tottenham are willing to send Toby Alderweireld the other way.

Lewis Cook

Rumours of an offer for Bournemouth's Lewis Cook only surfaced recently, Pochettino's side apparently willing to pay £30 million for the young English midfielder. It would be a similar signing to that of Jack Grealish, adding more depth to the midfield, although Cook does seem to have a little less natural talent.

Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham have reportedly lost interest in the Crystal Palace man, but some fans are still dreaming. Palace have refused many previous bids to lure him away, but for such a versatile, pacey, strong player, Levy might consider breaking the bank to get him.

Geoffrey Kondogbia

The French midfielder joined Valencia earlier this summer for £22.2 million after spending last season there on loan from Internazionale. He is very highly-rated and would probably become Tottenham's first-choice defensive midfielder ahead of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, probably resulting in an exit of the latter. However, Valencia are unwilling to sell for less than his £62.4 million release clause, which is likely too rich for Levy's blood.

Mateo Kovačić

Kovačić has made it known that he would like to leave Real Madrid due to a lack of opportunities in past seasons. There is a £60 million price tag on him, and there are other clubs like Manchester United, AC Milan, and Chelsea interested. In today's market, the Croatian midfielder is probably worth it, offering a physical and defensive dimension that players like Grealish do not.