Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Magpies look for a good start to a tough season

In a repeat of last season's Premier League opening game, Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park and having only met only a few months ago, the two are no strangers to each other and their playing techniques.

Difference in squads

Both sides head into the game as both as frustrated figures - but for very different reasons. For the Magpies. they have recruited seven fresh faces in Martin Dubravka, Kenedy, Ki Sung-yueng, Fabian Schär, Salomon Rondon and Federico Fernandez.

However, it all feels like doom and gloom on Tyneside once again the Mike Ashley era, with the Sports Direct Tycoon promising 'every last penny the club generated' to Benitez but didn't see the rewards.

The Magpies concluded the summer transfer market with a £20 million+ profit following the sales of Aleksander Mitrovic, Mikel Merino, Chancel Mbemba, Matz Sels, Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney.

At Spurs, not one player was added to Mauricio Pochettino's squad as he had to contend with the absence of many England's World Cup stars - making his pre-season preparations slightly more awkward.

Recent meetings - Spurs on top

The Magpies' season often differs to that of Spurs' with struggles becoming more predominant in the Toon's season campaign - something which is hoped to be avoided this season.

With a tough start to the year on the cards for Newcastle, a win in their first game would give them a much-needed confidence boost that is often lacking among the players, especially in times of defeat.

The last time this specific fixture was played. Spurs came out on top - beating United 2-0 - before their second meeting of the season also ended in a win for Pochettino's men - winning 1-0 at Wembley. In total, Newcastle have lost four out of the last six matches against Pochettino's side.

Uncertainty of Tyneside

After another difficult summer window due to issues in the lack of money and support being given to Benitez from the club owner, who has today bought retail giant House of Fraser for £90 million, it is unsure as to how the players will perform, or if it will become apparent that more new signings were needed to avoid another relegation battle.

However, it is not just Newcastle with team issues. Pochettino has a host of first-team players such as Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Harry Kane who may be unavailable after returning late to pre-season training following their respective World Cup breaks.

The Spurs manager admitted in his press conference earlier this week: "If we feel it is too much of a risk to play these players then, no matter how much work they have been doing, we will not play them."

This is the fourth time the two have met on the opening weekend of the season, and with recent history against Newcastle, it is unclear as to whether they will be able to come out on top and give them a much-needed boost for their harsh up-and-coming fixtures within the next few weeks.

Possible starting line-up - five summer signings to feature?

Newcastle United: Dubravka, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Schär, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Ki, Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, Kenedy, Rondon.

Tottenham Hotspur: Michel Vorm, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Moussa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela, Christian Erkison, Heung-min Son, Kane.