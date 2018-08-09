Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides raring to go after transfer windows to forget

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's early kick-off at St. James' Park.

Both the Magpies and the Lilywhites have had summers to forget after a tricky transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping his World Cup stars will be fit enough to start after becoming the only Premier League side not to recruit this summer.

Stubborn transfer dealings

Newcastle owner, Mike Ashley promised manager Rafael Benitez funds to spend in the summer.

However, once again it was clear the businessman did not intend to match Benitez's ambition which was shown by the uninspiring arrivals.

Yoshinori Muto, Salomon Rondon and Fabian Schär were a few of the cheap arrivals which have failed to excite the Newcastle faithful.

Meanwhile at Spurs, not one new player signed for last season's third-placed side.

Jack Grealish was their main target but a late U-turn from the new Aston Villa owners blocked the move for the 22-year-old.

However, on a brighter note, the Lilywhites were able to keep hold of Toby Alderweireld who looked destined for a move to Manchester United.

Both sets of fans will be hoping to put their dreary transfer windows behind them with a positive start to the season.

Deja vu

Spurs faced a trip north to play Newcastle in the first game of last season which saw Pochettino's men clinch all three points in a 2-0 victory.

After a tight first-half Jonjo Shelvey was shown a straight red card after his temper got the better of him and that proved the difference as Spurs pulled away.

Goals from Dele Alli and Ben Davies secured the Londoners a happy trip home as they opened their season in style.

Team news

Rafael Benitez has suffered from the long-term injury to central-defender Florian Lejeune who has just undergone a successful knee operation.

New signing Muto could feature after weeks of training with the first squad and Rondon could make the squad.

As for Pochettino's side, his World Cup heroes the likes of Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele may not be fit enough to start the game after their prolonged break but are likely to make the bench.

With no new arrivals at Hotspur Way, it is likely we may see Lucas Moura play a more prevalent role in the starting XI as well as youngster Luke Amos.