Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic back in Man United training, could play against Tottenham

After a mixed start to the season, Manchester United have been handed a double boost with the return of midfield stalwart Nemanja Matic and club captain Antonio Valencia.

The two both suffered injuries during United’s pre-season tour of the US last month but are now pushing to be a part of an already important game against Tottenham this coming Monday.

Injuries suffered in pre-season

Serbian Matic, who was a part of his nation's World Cup campaign this summer, suffered an abdominal injury out in Russia and did not feature in any of United’s pre-season games. He underwent surgery out in America and has been undergoing rehabilitation in Manchester, but returned to training last week and will potentially be a part of the United squad this weekend.

His return will be a much welcome one after the start that United have had to this season. Matic was an integral part of the reds midfield last season and will surely be a vital part of Jose Mourinho’s side this campaign.

Club captain Antonio Valencia left United’s pre-season camp after just two games following a calf injury suffered against San Jose Earthquakes. United have plenty of cover at right-back this season following the signing of Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot, and the fact the Matteo Darmian has remained at Old Trafford after he was tipped to return to Italy.

However, it will be 33-year-old Valencia who will be undoubtedly United’s first choice right-back after a superb campaign last season.

Important players returning to action

Jose Mourinho will surely be thrilled with the return of two experienced first-team players especially after last weekend’s 3-2 loss to Brighton. With a team who have won two out of two games this season in Tottenham coming to Old Trafford this weekend, a bit more assurance in defence is what United need and Matic and Valencia will certainly bring that.