Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers continue search for first win of the season against resurgent Clarets

Burnley host Huddersfield Town at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League, a game which could almost be considered a derby given the close proximity of the sides.

The Clarets currently sit 12th in the table, after two consecutive victories against Bournemouth and Cardiff bolstered their confidence after a difficult start to the season.

The Terriers, on the other hand, sit at the bottom, with just two points from their opening seven games, and are coming into the clash on the back of three consecutive defeats.

Town have put in some impressive and encouraging displays though and will be hoping their fortunes can be turned around this weekend.

Head to Head

The two sides have played each other fifty times in the past, with Burnley winning 18 of those, Town winning 24, alongside eight draws.

Two of those draws came in the Premier League last season, with both games ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

Should the weekend’s match end goalless, it will only be the second fixture in Premier League history to feature no goals in the first three meetings, along with Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers between 1992 and 1994.

Key Battle in Midfield

With Town’s lack of scoring goals being their huge obstacle this season, they will be hoping some creativity in midfield will be able to break through the Clarets strong defence.

For this, they will be looking to Australian Aaron Mooy, or diminutive playmaker Alex Pritchard, who will be hoping to cut between the lines and help the Terriers towards a much-needed win.

For the home side, they seem to have found their creative spark in Icelandic international Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who has already registered one goal, and three assists in the league this season, and the Clarets will be hoping he can continue this fine form.

Team News

Burnley will be without joint record signing Ben Gibson due to a hernia injury, whilst winger Robbie Brady has also had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Steven Defour could miss out for personal reasons, whilst England international James Tarkowski faces a late assessment after being substituted early against Cardiff last weekend with a groin strain.

Huddersfield Town are without defender Terence Kongolo, who will be out for 4-5 weeks with a hamstring injury picked up against Tottenham Hotspur last Saturday.

Skipper Tommy Smith (groin) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (ankle) are also ruled out, whilst Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi are continuing their rehabilitation from their own respective knee injuries.

Centre-back Christopher Schindler faces his own last-minute fitness test, after only returning to training on Friday after picking up a knee injury against Spurs, but it is hopeful that he will start.

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley are likely to stick to the system which saw them beat the Bluebirds last week, with Tarkowski being the only possible change.

Burnley predicted XI: Hart, Lowton, Long, Mee, Taylor, Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Lennon, Vydra, Vokes.

Huddersfield Town may wish to change their shape this weekend after Kongolo’s injury, so could decide to adopt a back four, whilst forward Isaac Mbenza looked impressive in his short cameo last time out.

Huddersfield predicted XI: Lössl, Durm, Schindler, Zanka, Löwe, Hogg, Billing, Mooy, Mbenza, Pritchard, Depoitre.