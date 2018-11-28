Report: David de Gea is willing to commit himself to Manchester United on one condition

David de Gea has told Manchester United he wants to commit his future to the club. However, the Spaniard’s signature could come at a cost of around £300,000 a week making him one of Old Trafford’s highest paid players.

Who is he linked with?

There has been a great extent of rumours linking the 28-year-old with a move away from the club in the past, but speculation seemed to calm down after former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois signed for Real Madrid, who were said to be his preferred club.

After De Gea’s dazzling display in United’s 1-0 win against Swiss side BSC Young Boys, he awoke to a fresh set of whispers linking him to French giants Paris Saint Germain.

Jose Mourinho is confident the club can negotiate a new deal

Red Devil’s boss José Mourinho has not been fazed by any paper talk and insists that his number one wants to stay.

“He’s a world-class player," said the Portuguese in his post-match press conference on Tuesday. “He’s the best goalkeeper in the world and we need the best goalkeeper in the world and you need also some other players who are the best in the world.



“In this is case, we have the best goalkeeper in the world and I know that he wants to stay.



“I know that his agent is happy to do what the player wants and I also know that the board wants him to stay, and hopefully, sooner or later, they arrive into a good conclusion.”

Teammates heap praise on De Gea

De Gea, who was awarded man of the match last night after a spectacular second-half save is out of contract at the end of the season but has the option of extending his current deal for another 12 months.

Young Boys substitute Ulisses Garcia’s shot took a deflection but De Gea reacted brilliantly to scoop the ball off the line setting the Red’s up for a dramatic late winning goal and José Mourinho was one of the first in line to praise him.

“I think David's save, only one save in the whole game, looks like a phenomenal save. A save that the best goalkeeper in the world does and gives his team the possibility to win the match.



“What David did is what the best goalkeeper in the world does. He is the best. He proves every time that he is the best. He makes saves that give you points.



“In this case a case that gives you almost a qualification, because if we conceded that goal then we are in trouble. This is what he is, a world-class player.”

A number of Manchester United players including centre back Victor Lindelöf took to social media to commend the Spanish stopper whose agent is content with him having the final say.

While his personal ambition is a key part in negotiations that have dragged on for considerably longer than Ed Woodward and United’s hierarchy anticipated, his status as United’s best player should not be discredited as adequate motivation for him to convince himself to commit his future to Old Trafford.