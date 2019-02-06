Everton 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens go back on top of the league as the Toffees crumble

Manchester City managed to regain top league spot from the hands of Liverpool FC by beating their Merseyside rivals, Everton.



After losing 2-1 to Newcastle, City managed to bounce back by beating Arsenal 3-1, thanks to a Sergio Aguero hat-trick, as Everton suffered a horrendous 1-3 defeat to Wolves at the Goodison Park.



The scoring was opened by a header from Aymeric Laporte following a cross from a free kick as Gabriel Jesus finished the game of with a late finish.

Story of the game

The Citizens came into the game on the cold night at the Goodison Park with a great want to reclaim the number one league spot.



In the first 15 minutes they managed to create a few chances as Leroy Sane's and Laporte's effort went wide of Jordan Pickford's goal, with Aguero's shot being blocked.



The hosts managed to regain some control of the possession with the front three of Bernard, Theo Walcott and Dominic Calvert-Lewin being a constant threat on multiple counter-attacks as Man City's play in the final third became a little more sloppy than usual.



The attacks from the visitors weren't very dangerous, however, the Toffees were still allowing them to happen.



A good run by Fernandinho led him to being cut down by a challenge from Idrissa Gueye. The delivery from David Silva was inch perfect for Laporte, who got his header on target and ultimately in the back of net net.



And that was the goal that put Manchester City back on top of the league - but only on goal difference for now.



Pep Guardiola's side ended the first half on top, but the Spanish manager would've been far from impressed from his side's play coming into the second half.



After the break the game hasn't changed much, with City constantly giving the ball away around Everton's box, allowing the home side to catch them on counter-attacks, with fortunately for them none resulting in an equalizer.



A cross into the box from Kyle Walker was misjudged by Pickford and a stumble in the box resulted in Aguero coming close with an exquisite bicycle kick, but his effort just missed the goal.



The game were looking as it would end with a nil-one scoreline until a late goal from the substitute Gabriel Jesus came to bury Everton's chances of an equalizer.



The Brazilian's shot was firstly saved by the English keeper, but the ball kindly fell in for him to get to it before Kurt Zouma to head it over the defender and behind the goal line.

Takeaways

Quality of substitutes



After coming off of the bench, all three substitutes made a difference. Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and the goalscorer Gabriel Jesus were all massively involved in keeping the pressure on Everton's defensive line, which ultimately resulted in a raising the scoreline.



Aymeric Laporte's versatility



The Frenchman who's usually playing as a CB, due to a lack of injured Benjamin Mendy and not impressive Danilo was utilized today as a LB. He's managed to not only keep a clean sheet, but he also scored a very important goal which led to his side being calm throughout the second half of the game.

Man of the Match

Aymeric Laporte, as mentioned above, heavily contributed to Man City's win with a very important goal, and an overall great defensive display despite playing in a role which he wasn't very familiar with.