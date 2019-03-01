Arsenal top five: North London derbies away from home

The north London Derby has made for some of the most enthralling games in Premier League history which has seen some of the highest scoring affairs in the league, coupled with being one of the most bitter rivalries in the country.

It was no different in the return fixture in December as Arsenal ran out as victors at the Emirates Stadium staging a dramatic second half fightback after being 2-1 down to win the game 4-2. The Gunners have the chance to move within one point of Tottenham Hotspur if they are victorious at Wembley on Saturday with both sides vying for a top four place.

But before Saturday’s duel, let’s look back at some of Arsenal’s most memorable away days in the north London Derby.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal, 16th March 2014- Rosicky stunner settles derby

A man who was the nemesis of Spurs on several occasions, Tomas Rosicky enjoyed possibly his finest moment in an Arsenal shirt on this afternoon at White Hart Lane.

Just two minutes into the game, Rosicky burst down the right wing and played a strong pass into the feet of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain whose touch fell back in to the path of Rosicky who released a thunderous shot which flew in to the top left corner from an acute angle just inside of the box.

It certainly wasn’t classic Arsenal display as the Gunners had to ride their luck and defend doggedly but the result would be significant as Rosicky’s venomous strike will live long in the memory of Arsenal fans as the Gunners finished in fourth ahead of their local rivals.

4. Tottenham Hotspur 0-6 Arsenal, 6th March 1935, Arsenal maul Spurs on way to league title

By far the oldest entry on the list, but one that will be etched into north London Derby history with the biggest margin of victory in any competition between the two sides.

Club legends Cliff Bastin and Ted Drake were both on the scoresheet as Arsenal completed a comprehensive win on enemy territory. It was a historic season for the red side of north London as the Gunners finished as Division One champions, meanwhile Spurs finished bottom of the league.

Just to compound Spurs to more misery, Arsenal ran out of 5-1 victors in the reverse fixture at Highbury on their way to winning a third consecutive league title and the fourth in the club’s history under legendary manager Herbert Chapman.

3. Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal, 13th November 2004, Arsenal triumph in goal fest

From the biggest margin of victory to the highest scoring game in north London Derby history.

Arsenal rocked up to White Hart Lane as the current Premier League champions having won the league the previous season undefeated, but more on that later…

Spurs took the lead through Noureddine Naybet before Thierry Henry equalised for the champions on the stroke of half time. The second half would become a goal fest with the ever-reliable Lauren converting from the penalty spot before captain Patrick Vieira burst forward through the midfield and finished to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Spurs fought back as Jermain Defoe scored just a minute after Vieira’s goal to give the hosts hope. But the Spurs defence would be carved open once again as a young Cesc Fabregas fooled the Spurs backline with a clever reverse ball to find Freddie Ljungberg who restored Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

Tottenham replied through Ledley King who headed in with just over 15 minutes remaining, but the scoring wasn’t finished yet as Robert Pires tricked his way in to the box and finished with a low drive from a tight angle to end any hopes of a Spurs comeback.



Despite a late Freddie Kanoute goal, Arsenal held on to win a crazy goal fuelled north London Derby.

2. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Arsenal, May 3rd, 1971, Kennedy seals league title at the Lane

A victory which will live long in the memory of Arsenal fans with the Gunners sealing the league title in the sweetest way possible, with victory on the ground of their fiercest rivals.

Bertie Mee’s side travelled to White Hart Line knowing that a win would bring the league title back to Highbury for the first time in 18 years.

With a goalless draw enough to give Arsenal the title but a score draw enough for Spurs to temporarily deny Arsenal a league victory, the hosts pushed hard to break the deadlock, but it was Arsenal who would come away with a historic 1-0 victory.

With just minutes to go, Ray Kennedy climbed high to head past Pat Jennings to win Arsenal the title on the ground of their great rivals for the first time. But it would not be the last.

1. Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal, April 25th 2004, Arsenal win the league at the Lane, again

Despite not actually winning the game, this White Hart Lane visit for the Gunners is surely the most iconic in the club’s history.

Needing just a point to seal the league title at the home of their greatest rivals for a second time, Arsenal did exactly that.

Vieira got on the end of a flowing move as Henry slid a ball in to Dennis Bergkamp who expertly found the Arsenal captain who converted to break Arsenal into an early lead.

Bergkamp orchestrated another Arsenal move as Vieira turned provider to pull the ball back in the box for Pires who finished low into the corner with a first time shot to double the Gunners advantage.

Spurs fought back in the second through a long-range Jamie Redknapp strike before Robbie Keane notched a late penalty to level the score but it would not be enough to prevent their rivals from winning the title on their territory.

“When we won the league at Tottenham, they came back 2-2 in the last minute of the game, and they’re celebrating- because they’re happy to draw against us, obviously,” said Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

“And I remember saying to Mauricio Tarricco, do you realise we only need a point to be Champions? And they were all really shocked. So, I said ‘Yes. Now we’re going to celebrate on your pitch. Bye bye!’”