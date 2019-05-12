Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea: Blues secure third with stalemate at the King Power

Chelsea secured a third-place finish in the Premier League with a 0-0 bore draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Both sides managed to carve out opportunities to win the game, with Ross Barkley, Gonzalo Higuain and Jamie Vardy all spurning the best of them in the East-Midlands, but neither were able to find the net as the spoils were shared.

Story of the Match

Early work for Schmeichel

The game in honesty had a real end-of-season feel to it but the Blues should have seized the advantage in the opening stages as Jorginho's lofted pass picked out Barkley in space. However, the midfielder could only smash the ball at Kasper Schmeichel, who saved well.

James Maddison then tried his luck as he dribbled away from the Chelsea backline but had his shot deflected away from goal. Higuain also had an effort fizz marginally wide of Schmeichel's post.

Golden chances missed before the break

Heading into half-time, both sides were guilty of missing some huge opportunities to take the lead. Cesar Azpilicueta slipped on the ball twice, gifting it to Vardy and also the chance to run through on goal. He was supported by Youri Tielemans when two-on-one and attempted to feed the Belgian midfielder. However, his pass was dreadful and the Blues managed to clear.

Chelsea then passed up a massive chance of their own. Marcos Alonso produced a teasing low cross, managing to pick out the unmarked Higuain only yards from goal. Only needing a toe to give Maurizio Sarri's troops the lead, the Argentine forward put the ball wide.

Embed from Getty Images

Farewells?

It was fair to say that the first-half possessed most, if not all, of the chances. On-loan Monaco man, Tielemans, produced a speculative effort that looked to be dipping into Willy Caballero's goal but it dropped just wide on what was potentially his final appearance for the Foxes.

Eden Hazard, serenaded by songs of 'we want you to stay' by the Chelsea fans, was introduced with a little over half an hour remaining, whilst two of Leicester's departing title heroes Shinji Okazaki and Danny Simpson were granted farewell appearances by Brendan Rodgers. However, none of the three were able to have a meaningful impact as the game and the season drew to a drab close.

Takeaways

Positive season for Chelsea?

Whilst Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has faced criticism this season, he has managed to lead Chelsea to a respectable third-place finish and with it a place in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. They have also managed to reach the finals of both the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League.

It could be argued that the football has not quite been inspiring at Stamford Bridge this season but on paper, the season has been positive for Sarri and it now looks like he will remain at the club next campaign - especially if they win the Europa League against Arsenal.

Farewells?

This game could have seen the end of quite few players' stints at their respective clubs. Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki, who were key players as Leicester lifted the title in 2016, made their final appearances for the club with their contracts expiring at the end of the campaign. Youri Tielemans also played the last game of his loan spell from AS Monaco and it remains to be seen whether he will still be at the club next season.

Regarding Chelsea, Gonzalo Higuain and Mateo Kovacic will return to AC Milan and Real Madrid respectively. Eden Hazard also has doubts over his future with reports continually linking him with a move to Los Blancos.

Embed from Getty Images

Positives for Rodgers ahead of 2019/20

Having played Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in their final three games, Leicester have picked up some impressive results - an aspect that bodes well for Rodgers ahead of his first full season in charge - and led them to a 9th placed finish.

Since arriving from Celtic, the Northern Irishman has only lost three games in charge to Watford, Newcastle United and Manchester City. If they can keep up that level of performance next season, the Foxes could achieve something eye-catching.