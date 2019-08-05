Tottenham defender Juan Foyth ruled out until September  

Juan Foyth was stretchered off during Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup final on Wednesday when he went down clutching his ankle.

Mauricio Pochettino gave a fitness update for the Argentina international and admitted that it will not be possible for him to start the season.

Injuries piling up already

The news comes after Dele Alli was also confirmed to miss the opening games of the season through injury.

Spurs have released a statement on the injury which read: "After undergoing assessment over the past few days, we can confirm that Juan Foyth has sustained a lateral ligament injury to his left ankle following a challenge in our Audi Cup match against Bayern Munich.

"The Argentina international, who will miss the opening two games of the season due to suspension, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in September."

Pochettino admitted he was concerned in the post-match press conference with after the youngster was forced to leave the pitch on a stretcher: "For sure it's a tough injury and for sure it is many weeks he is going to be out."

"We hope he can recover as soon as possible," Pochettino added.

Out until September

Foyth was expected to fill the role of Kieran Trippier at right-back following his move to Atletico Madrid, however, the Argentine will miss the first two opening games of the season, leaving Kyle Walker-Peters as the only fit right-back in the squad as Serge Aurier continues to recover from hand surgery.

The centre-back was already suspended for the first two games of the season after his red card against AFC Bournemouth towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Foyth's injury has given Spurs, even more, transfer business to do before the deadline shuts on Thursday. The club are currently linked with Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes, and have now identified Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj to fill the lack of depth at right-back.

Tottenham face Aston Villa this weekend as the Premier League begins for the 2019/20 campaign and travel to Manchester City a week later.