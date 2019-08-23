Burnley vs Wolves: The last five meetings

Wolves have started the Premier League season with two respectable draws, having held Leicester City to a goalless draw away from home on the opening day, before a second half comeback secured a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in their first home game of the campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have also made steady progress in the Europa League qualifiers, reaching the play-off round where they secured an impressive 3-2 win at Serie A side Torino in the first leg on Thursday.

Burnley meanwhile started the season with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Southampton, before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Arsenal despite an encouraging display last weekend.

The last five meetings between the two sides have been spread out between 2013 and last season, with all the matches close encounters, with two wins for Burnley, one for Wolves and the other two games ending in draws.

5. Molineux, Championship, Wolves 1-2 Burnley (27/04/13)

Burnley eased any relegation concerns with a vital 2-1 win at Wolves, a result which left the hosts on the brink of a second successive demotion, having been relegated from the Premier League the season before.

Wolves made a bright start but in a nervy atmosphere around Molineux it was Sean Dyche's Burnley who struck first, with Danny Ings' left-footed effort putting the visitors in front at the break. Just eight minutes after half time Burnley doubled their lead through Martin Paterson's close range effort.

Wolves, though, were given a potential lifeline with Burnley defender Michael Duff receiving a red card, and the hosts pulled a goal back through substitute Nouha Dicko, but an equaliser proved elusive and Dean Saunders' side slipped to a damaging defeat.

4. Molineux, Championship, Wolves 0-0 Burnley (07/11/15)

Promotion chasing Burnley were held to a goalless draw at Molineux by mid-table Wolves, with the hosts picking up a useful point and the visitors extending their unbeaten run to seven Championship matches.

In an even first half both sides came close to breaking the deadlock, with Burnley's inform striker Andre Gray twice kept out by Wolves' on loan keeper Emiliano Martinez, and Benik Afobe being denied by a smart save from Tom Heaton in the visitor's goal.

Wolves came closest to finding a winner in the second period, with Afobe's effort just drifting wide before James Henry curled an effort just wide as the game finished goalless.

3. Turf Moor, Championship, Burnley 1-1 Wolves (19/03/16)

For the second time in the 2015/16 Championship season title chasing Burnley were held to a frustrating draw by Wolves this time at Turf Moor, with the hosts scoring a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw and deny the hosts a seventh consecutive league win.

Burnley's efforts to find a first half breakthrough were frustrated by a well organised Wolves side, and in fact it was the visitors who were controlling the majority of possession in what was a half of very few opportunities.

The Clarets eventually secured the breakthrough on 68 minutes with their first shot on target. Sam Vokes produced a bullet header from Joey Barton's excellent cross to edge the league leaders ahead, but defeat would have been harsh on Wolves and Danny Batth's stoppage-time header from a corner earned them a deserved point.

2. Molineux, Premier League, Wolves 1-0 Burnley (16/09/18)

Wolves earned a deserved 1-0 win against Burnley at Molineux to continue their promising start to their first season back in the Premier League, while the defeat left Dyche's side routed to the bottom of the league with just one point from their first five games.

Nuno's side dominated the opening half against a lethargic-looking Burnley side, and came close to breaking the deadlock on the half hour mark, with Raul Jimenez denied by a good save from Joe Hart before James Tarkowski cleared the striker's follow up effort off the line.

The hosts continued to create chances in the second half and eventually took the lead, with Jimenez converting Matt Doherty's dangerous cross after 61 minutes. The hosts wasted good opportunities to add a second before ultimately settling for a 1-0 win.

1. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 2-0 Wolves (30/03/19)

Burnley earned a vital 2-0 win against Wolves at Turf Moor in the last meeting between the two sides at the end of last season. The win moved the Clarets five points clear of the relegation zone and dented Wolves' hopes of pulling clear in the battle for 7th place.

Dyche's side got off to an excellent start, taking the lead after just two minutes to ease some of the tension around Turf Moor, with Dwight McNeil's free kick picking out Chris Wood whose effort struck the post before being deflected in by the unfortunate Conor Coady.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser in the second half, but Burnley eventually sealed a crucial win with McNeil, who was just about to be substituted by Dyche, picking the ball up midway inside the vistors' half before driving forward and firing the ball past Rui Patricio to round off a crucial victory.