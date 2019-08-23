Neville praises "fantastic" Man United target James Maddison 

James Maddison has been hailed as a future England star by former international right-back and Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville.

The Leicester City midfielder, who has begun the new campaign in excellent form with two outstanding individual displays, is also viewed as a target to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's youth revolution at Old Trafford.

"Fantastic" Maddison

Speaking in his role as a pundit on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football after Neville's old club's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, he praised Maddison's creativity and that he has all the tools to succeed at this level and beyond.

He said, "He is a genuinely creative player.

"I think he is outstanding. I think he will be playing for England a lot of times.

“He will be in the European Championship squad. I think he’s fantastic.”

Building on promise

Maddison started his career at Coventry City, spending three years in the Midlands at his hometown club and plundering four goals. He moved to Norwich City in 2016 with his star continuing to rise with 15 goals in the Canaries shirt in 47 league games.

He also had loan spells at Aberdeen and back at Coventry before joining Leicester in 2018, becoming one of the stars of last season as he was a near ever-present and scored seven goals in 34 Premier League matches.

Leicester's start to the season has been patchy, with Brendan Rodgers' side yet to get a win on the board after draws against Wolves and Chelsea in their first two matches, however, 22-year old Maddison has impressed.

In the latter game, he was instrumental in rescuing a point against Chelsea, his inch-perfect corner being met by Wilfred Ndidi and the Nigerian just had to apply the finishing touch, levelling the scores and securing a 1-1 draw.

High interest

According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Maddison was high on United's radar in the summer transfer window, with the need to add to a midfield that lacked depth, particularly with Ander Herrera leaving the club for Paris Saint Germain.

Two other young English midfielders were regularly linked with United in the previous few months - Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United and Declan Rice, the West Ham United starlet - but Maddison was also on the tip of the tongue and would have fitted in with Old Trafford chief Solksjaer's vision.

He has pulled on the Three Lions shirt nine times at under-21 level since making his debut in 2017.

Maddison's next opportunity to impress Neville, and the football-watching public, will be when Leicester face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.