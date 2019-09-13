Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley preview: Clarets aiming to get back on track at the Amex

Burnley have had a reasonably solid start to the 2019/20 Premier League season, having picked four points from their opening four fixtures leaving the Clarets in 12th place heading into the weekend.

Sean Dyche's side though have lost two of their last three Premier League games, after impressively beating Southampton 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign, with the Clarets falling to a 3-0 defeat at home to league leaders Liverpool last time out.

They of course then will be hoping to get back to winning ways on the South Coast as they look to continue their good recent record against Brighton, with Dyche's side having beaten the Seagulls home and away last term.

The hosts' start to the season has mirrored Burnley's, with Graham Potter starting his reign in charge of the club with an encouraging 3-0 win at Watford on the opening day of the campaign.

However, like Saturday's visitors, the Seagulls have lost two of their following three matches and picked up just one more point, having suffered back to back defeats against Southampton and Manchester City heading into the international break.

Potter's side will be hoping they can bounce back against Burnley at the Amex and move back up the early season table.

Team News

Burnley have been boosted by in-form striker Ashley Barnes, who has already registered four goals so far this term, shaking off a groin strain. They could also see Johan Berg Gudmundsson return to the squad with the Iceland international nearing fitness after a calf injury.

The Clarets though could again be without Robbie Brady, with the winger still recovering from a rib injury, and midfielder Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to be involved after injuring his ankle.

Brighton meanwhile, will be without winger Leandro Trossard, whose promising start to life in the Premier League has been disrupted by a groin injury suffered on international duty.

Potter's side though could be boosted by the return of defender Ezequiel Schelotto who is nearing full fitness after a knee injury.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton: Ryan, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Montoya, Stephens, Proper, Bernardo, March, Maupay, Gross.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

The Stats

Burnley have a good recent record against Brighton and are unbeaten against the Seagulls in the two sides four Premier League matches against each other, drawing two and winning two of those games.

The Clarets did the double over Brighton last term, including a 3-1 win at the Amex with both former Seagulls strikers Chris Wood and Barnes scoring in a vital win for Burnley back in February.

Wood has an excellent personal record against Brighton having registered seven league goals against them so far in his career, including a brace in the sides most recent meeting, and the New Zealand international will be hoping to score his first goal of the campaign on Saturday at the Amex.

Brighton have endured a poor run of form at the Amex, having failed to win any of their last seven home league matches, and Potter's side have also managed just two wins in their last 16 games in all competitions stretching back to the end of last season.

Matches between the two sides have been very tight in recent meetings, with five of the last seven meetings ending in draws, and it will likely be another close encounter on Saturday as both look to pick up a win to move them up the table.