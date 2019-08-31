Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: Reds return to top with 13th successive league win

Jurgen Klopp toppled Kenny Dalglish's record of twelve consecutive Premier League victories, dating back to 1990, with an assured 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino alongside an own-goal from Chris Wood would prove enough to see Liverpool return to the summit ahead of the international break.

Reds deliver assured performance at Turf Moor to go back to top spot

The Reds were kept at bay during the open exchanges, left frustrated by a rigid and well organised defensive line. Sean Dyche's side have proven to be a tough opponent at home and showed exactly why in the first 33 minutes, closing down Klopp's side and restricting their attacking rhythm.

However, a rare moment of space enabled Trent Alexander-Arnold to boldly explode forward into the attacking third, linking up with Jordan Henderson. His cross would pick up an element of misfortune en route into the box, brushing the back of Chris Wood to deflect over the head of Nick Pope in goal.

Liverpool took the ascendency from then on, benefitting from another piece of fortune just minutes later. Ben Mee's pass would inadvertently fall into the path of Roberto Firmino, who showed great awareness to pick out a pass to the onrushing Mane.

The Brazilian had another strong performance, continuing on his early-season form with an assertive display that embodied his influence and importance to Liverpool, both in terms of movement and ruthless finishing.

Indeed, it was fitting that he became the first Brazilian to reach 50 Premier League goals after the restart, running on to Mohamed Salah's pass and firing into the far corner.

Initiating the move with proactive pressing, he is now the ninth player to have reached such a tally in Liverpool colours, following Robbie Fowler (128), Steven Gerrard (120), Michael Owen (118), Luis Suarez (69), Fernando Torres (65), Mohamed Salah (57), Dirk Kuyt (51) and Daniel Sturridge (50).

Elsewhere, Adrian cut a far more confident figure in between the sticks, securing his first clean sheet since coming in for the injured Alisson against Norwich. The former-West Ham goalkeeper was on hand to deny Burnley inside the opening minute when Matt Lowton's ball dropped to Wood, who was denied by the fingertips of Adrian.

While Liverpool were the better side throughout, the goalkeeper's ability to rise to the challenge when called upon will give some assurance for the games ahead as Alisson continues his rehabilitation. It was certainly a step in the right direction.

Yet another win at Turf Moor a signal of Liverpool's transformation

A performance that depicted just how far Liverpool have transformed under Klopp's tutelage, the manner of the display combined with the mental fortitude to see out the contest made for impressive viewing.

That was in no small part due to the presence of Fabinho in midfield, with the Brazilian marshalling the defence while providing incisive forward passes to initiate moves with the front-three.

His physicality has become a central part of Klopp's current setup and while Burnley did little in the way of creating many clear cut chances, his positional awareness and in-game intelligence made the task a far simpler one that it could otherwise have been.

The result extends the club's run to 13 consecutive Premier League victories - the best tally achieved by any manager after Dalglish's 12 successive wins back in 1990. Likewise, it is the first time The Reds have won three consecutive away games at Turf Moor since August 1970 under Bill Shankly.

As for Burnley, they fall to 11th in the league, having taken just four points from the opening. four games. They travel to Brighton next before an intriguing clash with Norwich.