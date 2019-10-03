Solskjaer praises Manchester United youngster James Garner

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has praised Manchester United midfielder James Garner after including him in the squad to face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Box-to-box midfielder

Garner has been in fine form this season scoring six goals in seven games for United’s U23s side. However, despite entering the field in the latter stages of the Red Devil’s defeat to Crystal Palace to make his debut, the teenager is yet to make his first start.

United manager Solskjær has been impressed with the development of the 18 year old.

"Jimmy [Garner] has now really, really, taken steps as a box-to-box midfielder. I think he’s developing all the time," Solskjaer said.

"He played 90 minutes last night [against Lincoln on Tuesday] so I don’t think we’ll see him from the start anyway [against AZ Alkmaar].

“We expect a lot from our experienced players as well. It’s a nice time for them when they play with older men and last night against Lincoln was a good game for them to get ready for men’s football.”

Paul Pogba left out of the squad

United drew 1-1 with Arsenal at Old Trafford on Monday leaving several players unfit to travel to the Netherlands, including Paul Pogba.

“There’s a week with three games,” said Solskjaer. “It’s Monday, Thursday, Sunday, so that plays on my mind. We’re going to have a nice and easy session tonight, get used to the pitch and see if there’s going to be any reaction. I don’t think there will be."

“He [Pogba] needs further treatment and rest on his ankle. I probably wouldn’t risk him on astro turf anyway if he was available for this game. He needs a bit of a rest.”

"One or two of ours will get another chance to impress [vs AZ Alkmaar]. They all want to be part of a long future here. We will have a mixture of experience and youth."