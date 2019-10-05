Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Blues look to cut gap on Liverpool

Manchester City return to Premier League action this Sunday as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League champions have won their last three games on home soil without conceding and scored 14 times in the process.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side finally picked up their first win in the league at the seventh attempt in a 2-0 win over Watford last weekend. The midlands club then nicked a crucial victory in Istanbul on Thursday night scoring a late winner in additional time to get the ball rolling in the Europa League.

European football is perhaps proving a hindrance as they labour in 13th but Nuno will be hoping his side have turned a corner following their heroics in midweek.

However, having played 16 competitive matches already this season, Pep Guardiola’s City will be ready to take advantage of a stretched Wolves.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne was a notable absentee during City’s 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night and the Belgian is ruled out of this clash with a groin issue.

John Stones is recovering from a thigh issue and is expected back after the international break.

Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte (both knee) are out.

Raheem Sterling started on the bench in the week but should return to the starting side after breaking the deadlock against the Croatian champions.

Predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

Meanwhile, Wolves will more than likely rotate the team that got past Besiktas so changes are expected.

Diogo Jota (ankle) is the only injury doubt.

PREDICTED XI: Patricio, Boly, Saiss, Coady, Doherty, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny, Neto, Traore, Jimenez.

Head to head

City have not lost a top flight home game against Wolves since 1979

Eight of City’s 27 league goals so far have come in the final 20 minutes of matches - twice as many as any other side (Arsenal and Wolves both have four in that period)

City should have no such fear of a European hangover as they’re unbeaten in their last 13 league games following a Champions League fixture winning 12

City have failed to score in just one of their last 44 home Premier League games, a goalless draw with Huddersfield in May 2018

They've scored 142 goals at the Etihad during that run, netting five or more on 11 occasions

City sit five points off leaders Liverpool and need nothing short of three points in order to keep the pressure on.

Wolves seem to have got their season up and running but this fixture could come to early as they land back from Turkey.

City will most likely have to break down a defence inclined to sit in and hit on the break but should manage a way through their tiring opponents.