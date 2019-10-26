'He's too expensive for Manchester City' - Guardiola lauds Villa star

After a solid opening half in Manchester, mistakes cost Aston Villa the chance to take any points away from Man City for the first time in the Premier League since 2007.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock no sooner after the Villa players come back out for the second half. England international Tyrone Mings was left disappointed as he made hash of a headed clearance which fell to Sterling to slot past Tom Heaton.

A common and frustrating theme of the Premier League campaign is of course VAR, and for the fourth time this season, Villa were on the wrong end of a contentious decision.

After Kevin De Bruyne swung in his cross from the left flank, the ball nestled inside the far post. Though, after a VAR check was complete the goal stood even though David Silva was to be later award the goal as he made contact with the cross. Sterling was however stood in an offside position, obstructing Heaton's view.

After the goal stood, Villa made an effort to get back into the game but to little avail as Gundogan added a third twenty minutes from time.

Smith praises first half display

Villa boss Dean Smith was eager to credit his sides defensive display in the first half.

He told Birmingham Live: "they put us under pressure in the first half and had some chances but I thought defensively we worked very hard to restrict them.

"We were quite enterprising when we got the ball and attacked but we conceded so soon after half-time. Once they got the lead they were very dominant. The manner of the goals is very disappointing.

I’m disappointed with the goals we conceded but what we can take is a lot of lessons the way they played - the use space behind you really well, make a lot of forward runs. There’s a lot we will learn from it and we will get better as the season goes on."

Smith, still in search of his first away clean sheet of the Premier League season admitted: "we knew what we expected, a top team with top players. We played well in the first half but they did create chances."

He was also pleased with the intent to score goals at the Etihad: "we showed enterprise when we won the ball back.

"The goalkeeper’s made a good save from McGinn, we were happy going in at 0-0. But, 46 seconds in, the good work has gone. You see Man City for all their passing, this was a punt forward and Mings should have done better."

From the opposing dugout, the victorious Pep Guardiola was keen to commend Jack Grealish's performance.

Guardiola lauds Grealish

The City boss told Manchester Evening News: "He’s an incredible player. A top player. I like the fact he played for Villa in the Championship and could have gone away. He always created something. He’s too expensive for Manchester City!"

Pep then added, "credit to Aston Villa. We played football in the first half but, in the second, we were better. We played in the normal way we are. We have to play 90 minutes, though."

It could be worrying news for the Villa though, as Grealish left the Etihad Stadium on crutches, after he withdrew from the match with a calf problem.