Ahead of Remembrance Sunday next week, Aston Villa will pay tribute along with the Royal British Legion to fallen servicemen and women in wars both past and present.

Every football club across England will reflect a minutes silence before kick-off in their respective final home games before November 11.

As well as every stadium falling silent for one minute, various tributes before kick-off are planned by different clubs.

What's happening at Villa Park?

At Villa Park there will be fun zone activity with the Armed Forces, while 10 military personnel will be welcomed by a guard of honour made by Aston Villa and Liverpool's players prior to kick-off.

As in previous years, players will be wearing special-edition shirts featuring embroidered poppies.

Commemorative shirts

All match-worn payer issue shirts will be signed and made available for purchase through an auction. All proceedings made from bidding will go to The Royal British Legion.

Fans can register their interest in the auctions at the Premier League's Poppy page.

Having supported the Legion since 2012, the Premier League has helped raise £1.6 million for the charity from match-warn player shirt sales.

All money raised will help the Legion in many important ways. From providing crisp grants, lobbying the government on issues that affect the Armed Forces community and advising on benefits and money problems.