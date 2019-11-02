Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Klopp’s mentality monsters dig deep at Villa Park

Grit, determination and resolve.

They are just three traits that have been levelled at an unbeaten Liverpool side this season, who have displayed a variety of methods to get themselves over the line and into a healthy position at the summit of the Premier League table.

On an afternoon where it looked like Jurgen Klopp’s side might finally falter, they displayed their powers of recovery in the most dramatic of fashions, scoring two goals at the death to secure a monumental win at Villa Park.

Far from their usual performance levels, this was much more about dogged defiance and a refusal to be beaten than it was the quality of the display, with a poor first-half putting the Reds on the back foot after Trezeguet swooped in at the back post to score his first Premier League goal.

Up against the tide, Sadio Mane proved to be Klopp’s star man, teeing up Andy Robertson at the back post in the 87th minute before striking a hammer blow into the hearts of Villa fans right at the death to secure a pivotal win for Liverpool.

Fabinho omission leaves hole in Liverpool midfield as Lallana stutters

The question on everyone’s lips prior to kick-off was whether Jurgen Klopp would risk starting Fabinho, with the Brazilian walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of a major showdown with Manchester City next weekend.

Opting to start Adam Lallana in the No.6 role instead, there was a sizeable hole in Liverpool’s midfield as Aston Villa capitalised on laborious and sloppy possession from the visitors. Indeed, while Klopp’s side struggled to get to grips with a blistering Villa Park, the home side were buoyant, creating several chances down both flanks.

Squandering some golden chances to get the opener, Villa eventually got a deserved lead through Trezeguet, who was left unmarked at the back post following a lapse in concentration from Liverpool’s back-four. Lacking defensive coherency throughout, Liverpool were made to pay for their poor start, and failed to get going at all in the first-half.

However, just as with all top sides, one chance can be all that’s necessary to draw level, and it appeared as though Roberto Firmino had clawed his team back into the contest before the break, poking the ball into the far corner.

Instead, the Brazilian would become the latest victim of VAR, which continues to dominate headlines this season as a major talking point in England’s top flight. Judged to be offside because of his armpit, the marginal nature of decisions has become a real source of frustration this season. Initially introduced to provide consistency and clarity to refereeing decisions, it has instead become a talking point of its own.

Reds show powers of recovery in second-half resurgence as Mane delivers heroic end

A goal down at the interval, Jurgen Klopp’s side required a huge half to maintain their unbeaten record. Albeit leaving it late, the Reds dually delivered in the most dramatic of fashions, with second-half substitutes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi injecting much need impetus into the side.

The England international, who was unlucky to miss out having produced another stunning goal against Arsenal in midweek, drove at the heart of Villa’s defence – something Lallana and co. had failed to do all afternoon. Carving out chances for Mane and Salah before Adam Lallana squandered the best chance of the match, slicing his shot from Chamberlain’s cutback, it appeared as though it was going to be one of those days for the league leaders.

Step up Andrew Robertson, arguably one of the most unlikely scorers in Klopp’s side.

The left-back’s driving run to the back post was brilliantly spotted by Mane in the 87th minute, dragging Liverpool back into the contest.

The Scotsman had no interested in celebrating his crucial equaliser, instead urging his teammates back to the halfway line as they searched for a dramatic winner. His belief that Liverpool could find a way to take maximum points was indicative of the mentality Klopp has installed in this side; they simply refuse to accept when they are beaten or bow to their fate.

Ultimately, his optimism would pay off as the Reds found a way to get themselves over the line, just as they have all season. Sadio Mane would prove to be the hero, sending the travelling Kop into raptures with a brilliant header into the bottom left corner.

The transformation in mentality Klopp has instilled since the beginning of his tenure is becoming a regular feature, with his side continuing to flex their title-winning characteristics.

Klopp’s unbeaten Reds roll on.