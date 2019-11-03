Report: United eye January move for Timo Werner after extensive scouting

Manchester United are preparing a move for Timo Werner in the January transfer window, according to The Daily Mirror.

The striker has been in brilliant form for RB Leipzig, and he is one of Europe’s most highly-rated finishers.

United's goalscoring woes

After letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez join Inter Milan in the summer, United have been left short up top.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season and they've only scored 13 goals in 11 league games.

Marcus Rashford has impressed in recent weeks, but his best performances have come from out wide.

Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are United's only other options in attack, and they have just three league goals between them this season.

Werner's incredible form

Werner joined RB Leipzig in 2016, and he has been a revelation for the German side.

The 23-year-old has scored 61 goals and got 27 assists in all competitions during his first three seasons at the club.

He has maintained that form this campaign and his nine Bundesliga goals puts him behind only Robert Lewandowski in the scoring charts.

Werner's latest performance saw him get a hat-trick and three assists as RB Leipzig beat Mainz 8-0 and moved to third in the table yesterday.

The report adds that United have sent scouts to watch him in every game that he has played for Leipzig this season.

Competition from Liverpool

The German international was heavily linked with Bayern Munich in the summer, but he ended up staying at RB Leipzig.

Werner recently penned a new four-year contract at the Red Bull Arena, and it contains a buy-out clause of just £27 million.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the striker as well even though they already have a front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Therefore, United hope that the promise of regular playing time will persuade Werner to pick Old Trafford over Anfield.