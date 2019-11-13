Key Villa men return to training  after injury spells

Jack Grealish and Matt Targett will resume full training at Bodymoor Heath at the end of this week, Aston Villa have confirmed.

Ahead of the third international break of the campaign, the two former England Under-21 internationals who have starred in Villa's first season back in the top flight will be reintroduced after respective spells on the sidelines.

Grealish has missed Villa's last two Premier League outings, both 2-1 losses to Liverpool and more recently Wolves. Whilst performances were contrasting, the ultimate result of missing skipper Grealish was evident.

Last season, Dean Smith’s men picked up only two wins from nine games without Grealish, drawing seven and losing four in the three months he missed.

A bruising at Molineux

Matt Targett will also train for the first time since leaving the field at Molineux on Sunday with concussion.

In line with the game’s return to play protocols in the aftermath of a head injury of this nature, Targett will undergo a monitored return to action.

Jed Steer is expected to miss two months with a calf problem also picked up in defeat to Wolves.

Timely return

Villa will face four of the top five in their next six games including a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

December also sees them face high-flying Chelsea and Leicester and travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The more immediate focus for the Villans is a crucial home game against Newcastle United on 25 November.