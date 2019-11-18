James left frustrated as Royals have to settle for a point

Reading midfielder Angharad James admits that performances are good, but the results aren't after the Royals drew 3-3 to Bristol City on Women's football weekend.

The Welsh international scored the third Reading goal in the second half to give Kelly Chambers's side a 3-1 lead.

However, goals from Yana Daniels and the young and impressive Ebony Salmon meant that the Royals suffered another minor blow in their quest for a top-four place in the FA WSL.

Angharad James's reaction

After the match, the 25-year-old admitted her frustration with the result despite the positive performances that she believes herself and her teammates have put into recent games.

She said: “I think the performances are there, just the results are not right.

“To go 3-1 up and draw the game is disappointing, and we are all disappointed. But we have 3-4 days to put things right for the next game.”

A total of 1420 people turned out to watch the game at the Madejski Stadium, and James was happy to see the increased support for the women's side on women's football weekend.

“It was nice to see so many people here today. It’s a shame that we couldn’t put on a result for them but yeah it’s been great", said the midfielder who reflected on the progress of the women's game.

“The fact that we have a weekend dedicated to women’s football shows how far we have come. And hopefully, we can keep progressing and keep moving forward."

Reading play Crystal Palace in the Continental Cup at the Madejski Stadium this Thursday at 7:45 pm (GMT), and the club are hoping for a similar turnout to Sunday.