Tottenham vs Bristol City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Matchweek one presented an impressive first step in the right direction for Tottenham, especially after a bleak showing last season.

Robert Vilahamn opened his WSL account with a London derby - narrowly missing out on a point after a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Goals from Mia Fishel and Lauren James gave The Blues a two-goal lead, with the game looking all but done.

A consolation goal from debutant Martha Thomas turned the tides, influencing a last minute equaliser from the North London side, but to much avail.

Vilahamn will look to extend his side's unbeaten head-to-head record at Brisbane Road against the Robins on Sunday, after avoiding defeat in their last four competitive meetings.

The Robins hoped to gain a positive start to the season, but fell victim to a four-goal thrashing from Leicester last weekend.

New signing Carrie Jones pipped City ahead in the 33rd minute, with what looked like her side were going to gain the edge at the end of the first half.

However, Aimee Palmer rescued a goal back just before the whistle. The Foxes came firing out of the blocks in the second half, scoring three.

Lauren Smith will hope that her side have learned from their mistakes last week, in an attempt to get their WSL season underway.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

With Bethany England still on the sidelines, Martha Thomas should get the nod up front, after impressing against Chelsea. Ellie Brazil also remains out after her ACL injury.

When England returns from her hip surgery, it will be interesting how Vilahamn will integrate the two into the starting eleven!

Bristol City

Lauren Smith could be inclined to head into this game unchanged, after their bright start against Leicester.

Emily Syme and Jamie-Lee Napier could break into the starting eleven to iron out the issues faced at the end of the first half, after both gained 40 minutes from the bench.

Predicted Line Ups

Tottenham Hotspur

Spencer; James, Buhler, Bartrip, Neville; Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen; Bizet, Naz, Thomas.

Bristol City

Bentley; Powell, Aspin, Murray, Layzell; Syme, Connolly, Furness; Napier; Thestrup, Jones.

Key Players

A golden opportunity has been given to the Scottish international after Bethany England was ruled out for the start of Spurs' WSL season.

The twenty-seven year old gained a goal back and inspired a comeback against London rivals Chelsea.

Thomas could also add to her tally this weekend, especially after Leicester exposed weaknesses in the Bristol City backline.

Bristol City - Amelie Thestrup

It was important for the Danish international to get her account open for her new side - She marked her debut with a goal from the penalty spot against Leicester.

The experienced striker will be one of the Robin's main attacking threats this season paired alongside Carrie Jones.

After not scoring for her most recent WSL club West Ham United, the 28-year old has already got off to a positive start, and could make the difference against Tottenham.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Tottenham will host Bristol City at Brisbane Road, on Sunday, the 8th October.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 2pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player.