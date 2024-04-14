Arsenal registered a 5-0 emphatic victory over Bristol City in the Women's Super League. Meadow Park hosted the last match of the weekend as Arsenal put on a clinical display. A seventh minute opening goal by Beth Mead set the precedent for the calibre of performance as Mead doubled the Gunners' lead half an hour later.

The hosts were 3-0 up at half time due to Ella Powell's own goal. Alessia Russo's second-half brace - assisted by Kim Little and Katie McCabe's assists respectively sealed the win for Arsenal.

Russo spoke to the media following her individual standout performance.

Front line options

With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema coming back into the fold over the last few months, Jonas Eidevall has had a headache deciding his ideal attacking line up. Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius have been previously used as interchangeable players however, recently, the pair have played along side each other.

"I'm happy to play anywhere on the pitch. I don't care where but I think it's great - I love playing with Stina [Blackstenius]. I think the more we play with each other, the more we try and compliment them."

"We have players that can play in pockets all over the pitch and I think when we're playing against a disciplined team like Bristol, you have to find different ways to break the spaces down," she said. "With Beth [Mead] coming inside a bit, it definitely helped open up the attacks a little bit more."

Return from the international break

Arsenal's squad is stacked with international talent - notably three Australian players who often travel long distances during the international break. The Gunners additionally have a number or Canandian and American players who competed in the SheBelieves Cup.

"It's tough after an international break cause you only have a few days," Russo explained. "I think we played some really nice football throughout the game but started really fast as well, and it's important, especially against teams that sit deep because sometimes you can become a bit frustrated as the game goes on. To score early and be clinical with our chances was really important tonight."

Return of Laura Wienroither

25-year-old defender, Laura Wienroither, made her return following her ACL injury in May 2023. The Austrian international is one of six Arsenal players to rupture their ACL in the past 18 months.

"It was so nice! She's [Laura Wienroither] been working so hard. I've only seen a portion of it but what I've seen is incredible," she said. "All the girls that have come back from a long injuries, it's just such a nice moment for them to back out on the pitch. With all the fans, back at home, she thoroughly deserved it when she came on - she did great."

Arsenal Academy product Katie Reid on debut

Another player who entered the pitch this evening was 17-year-old defender, Katie Reid. Reid is a product of the Arsenal academy and spent part of the season on loan to Championship side, Watford.

"Another really nice moment, honestly," Russo said. "She's one of the loveliest kids. he's been great since she's come in and she went on loan to Watford and now she's back with us full time and ever since she's been back in, her game’s getting better every week and I tell her that all the time."

"She's quite shy but she's slowly coming out of her shell but you could see it tonight, the confidence on the ball. She's got a lot of bright future ahead of her."

A debut season at Arsenal

The striker made the move from United last summer, signing after months of speculation.

"It's been great. I can't believe how quick it's gone, but it's been great. I've been loving it. I'm learning new things everyday," she said. " I feel like I'm developing a lot of different things in my game, which when you come into a new environment, you have to challenge yourself and you go in a little bit."

"I feel like it's good at times to be challenged. It's good to learn new different styles."