Aston Villa's International Rundown

It's been a successful week for most of Aston Villa's internationals with John McGinn starring on the international stage.

Whilst Steve Clarke's campaign has failed to produce, McGinn has carried Scotland through the past four qualifiers with the midfielder scoring on six occasions.

A brace against Kazakhstan after scoring in Cyprus will serve as a much needed confidence boost for a Villa side looking for only a third home win of the Premier League season.

Tyrone Mings meanwhile continued his stellar form in an England shirt by keeping a successive clean sheet against Kosovo, as he did on his England debut in Sofia last month.

Though after receiving his third call up to the national side, Mings is being made to wait for a Wembley return after guiding Villa through the Championship play-offs at the home of English football last May.

European exploits

Conor Hourihane would have been frustrated to be pulled off at The Aviva, as Ireland fell to defeat in a crucial EURO 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

The midfielder was substituted after the hour mark as he was replaced by former Villan Callum Robinson. Ireland will now sweat on a place at next summer's tournament via the play-off's next March.

Tyreik Wright was the much needed 'feel good story' in a week of disappointment for Ireland. The Villa youngster scored four against Gibraltar last week for Ireland's U19's.

Lovre Kalinic will be heading to the EURO's with World Cup finalists Croatia after topping Group E. Neil Taylor will also be in contention to travel next summer with Wales, who finished runner's up in the same group after beating Hungary on Tuesday night.

Across the globe

Villa's Brazilian duo Wesley and Douglas Luiz made their senior debuts for the five time World Cup winners. Wesley made an impact by disrupting a stubborn Argetnina defence late on in the 'Clásico del Atlántico' but ultimately failed to find his first goal for his nation.

Douglas Luiz also made his senior bout with a ten minute cameo in a 3-0 victory over South Korea.

Trezeguet started Egypt's second AFCON 2021 qualifier against Comoros but the Pharaohs have started slowly in Group D, drawing to Kenya also.

Villa's international stars will now gear up for an important Premier League tie against Newcastle, as Steve Bruce is welcomed back to Villa Park.