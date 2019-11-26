Neville: Solskjaer must spend in January to protect himself from sack

Gary Neville has called on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to demand more money from the Manchester United board.

The former United defender believes that the manager could risk losing his job if he doesn't sign new players in January.

Pressure on Solskjaer

Solskjaer has been heavily criticised after United's poor start to the campaign.

The Red Devils are currently ninth in the table and they have won just four of their opening 13 league games.

United were also held to a 3-3 draw by Sheffield United on Sunday, leaving them nine points adrift of the top four.

Solskjaer has been under added pressure after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham last week.

The Argentinian was reportedly a candidate for the United job before Solskjaer was appointed on a permanent deal in March.

United's transfer strategy

United have changed their transfer strategy under Solskjaer and they are now targeting younger players.

The Norwegian spent £148 million to bring Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, fans were frustrated after they failed to sign replacements for Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera.

Unied have recently been linked with moves for James Maddison, Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland.

"He must demand it."

Neville has told his former teammate to sign some more experienced players, so he can oversee his long term plan at United.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to go and spend the club’s money in January, for himself," Neville told Monday Night Football.

"He has to go and spend the club’s money, on two or three experienced players, he must demand it.

"He’s not going to be there to see the fruits of the labour that he’s putting in, the foundations he’s laying, because there’s a lot of good young players out on that pitch, that I actually enjoy watching."

United face Astana in the Europa League on Thursday, before playing Aston Villa at the weekend.