Arsenal progressed into the knockout stage of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup after a convincing win against Championship strugglers Reading.

Caitlin Foord gave the Gunners the lead in the 23rd minute after a well placed effort into the bottom left corner.

A brace of goals from Stina Blackstenius would follow to put Jonas Eidevall's side three to the good at the break. Her first came in the 35th minute, with a near post finish past Reading's 17-year-old goalkeeper Eve Annets.

Blackstenius' second came on the stroke of half time. An effort, this time from the right, found the far corner to put Arsenal in control going into the second half.

Laia Codina scored her first ever Arsenal goal to add to the scoring. She placed an effort into the bottom right corner to increase the Gunners' advantage.

The match also saw the return of Lioness star Leah Williamson, who came onto the field for the first time since her ACL injury.

With ten minutes left, substitute Beth Mead fired home a first-time effort for Arsenal's fifth.

Stina Blackstenius' hattrick was completed after a mistake at the back for Reading was capitalised by Blackstenius, who tapped home to top off a dominant display by the reigning Conti Cup champions.

Story of the Match

The big news before the game was the return of England star Leah Williamson to the Arsenal squad. She started the game on the bench.

Arsenal began the game as they looked to go on, controlling possession in the Reading half.

Reading goalkeeper Eve Annets was kept busy throughout the game, making her first save from a Cloe Lacasse effort at the near post.

A deflected effort by Norweigan international Frida Maanum also went into the hands of Annets, who played well against WSL opposition.

Arsenal eventually opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the game. Caitlin Foord was played through on goal, and she found the bottom left corner with a composed finish to give the Gunners the lead.

Stina Blackstenius got the first of her three goals on the 35th minute mark. A good ball in from Steph Catley found Blackstenius at the front post, who fired home for Arsenal's second.

The Swede grabbed her second on the stroke of half time, this time from the opposite flank.

She found space down the right and fired a low effort into the bottom left corner to put Arsenal in full control at the break.

There would be no second half comeback from Reading, and instead a continuation of Arsenal's dominance.

Laia Codina bagged her first goal for the Gunners. An effort into the bottom right corner gave Arsenal their first of the second period.

Leah Williamson made her return to the field with 30 minutes to play, after a long period out with an ACL injury.

With ten minutes left, substitute Beth Mead fired home a first-time effort to add her name to the scoresheet.

Arsenal's sixth and final goal of the game would complete Stina Blackstenius' hattrick. A mistake at the back for Reading was capitalised by Blackstenius, who tapped home to top off a dominant display by the reigning Conti Cup champions.

Player of the Match - Stina Blackstenius

A dominant display by the visitors was summed up by a hattrick from Sweden international Stina Blackstenius, who helped Arsenal on their way to victory.

She finally claimed the match ball with five minutes to go, as the Gunners showed their quality under the lights at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.