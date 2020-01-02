Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Salah and Mane on target as Reds cruise to victory

Liverpool's extraordinary 2019/20 season continued as they eased past Sheffield United to restore their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after just four minutes, with Sadio Mane killing the game off shortly after the hour mark.

It was a dominant performance which featured the most passes (969) strung together by a single side in a Premier League match.

Story of the match

Sheffield United, beaten only once away all season, would have harboured legitimate hopes of taking something from Anfield, but they were dealt an almost instant blow.

George Baldock lost his footing as he tracked an aerial ball, allowing Andrew Robertson to get free down the left channel and square it for Salah, who duly swept it beyond Dean Henderson and into the net.

John Lundstram nearly came up with a rapid response, but his looping effort bounced just wide. The former Everton man would later race through on goal and find the net, but he was rightfully flagged offside.

At the other end, Salah forced Henderson into a pair of saves, the first a superb piece of goalkeeping on the stretch.

Liverpool's second after the break was certainly coming. Roberto Firmino was a fraction away from a curling wonderstrike from the left-hand edge of the penalty area, and Salah's teasing ball into the box rebounded off the post.

Sure enough, the nerve-settler arrived at the end of a fantastic move. Mane collected the ball from Robertson before finding Salah, who completed the one-two with an incisive pass. Mane saw his initial point-blank effort saved by Henderson, but he was able to convert the rebound.

The best chance for a third fell to Roberto Firmino from Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross but he failed to direct it goalwards, with Salah again forcing Henderson into an impressive stop moments later.

The Reds totally controlled the second half, though United could have made it an anxious conclusion when Jack O'Connell caught Liverpool napping and picked out Oli McBurnie at the far post, only for the striker to inexplicably shoot back across goal into Alisson's grasp.

Takeaways

Ominous Reds run continues

The statistics surrounding this Liverpool are side quite staggering. Most impressively of all, they now have gone a full 12 months since their last Premier League defeat, rattling off 18 consecutive top-flight home wins in the process.

It would take surely the greatest collapse in English football history to deny them the title from here and, what's more, they look strong enough to go invincible.

The two Hendersons impress

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was deservedly named man of the match after a flawless all-round central midfielder display. The 29-year-old, whose reputation continues to improve, ran the show.

Meanwhile, namesake Dean deserves credit even after shipping two goals. It was his error that cost the Blades in the reverse fixture, but he did all he could to keep them in this match. His save to prevent a quickfire Salah double has set the current decade benchmark.

He has outperformed England no.1 Jordan Pickford so far this season and is set to leave Gareth Southgate with a tough decision to make ahead of EURO 2020.