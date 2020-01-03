Villa stars to miss the rest of the season

How's your luck?

Tom Heaton and Wesley have been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with cruciate ligament injuries.

Aston Villa won on the road for the first time since October on New Year's Day but at a valuable cost, losing their record signing Wesley and 'number one' Heaton.

Under a strong challenge from Ben Mee, the Brazilian forward tore ligaments in his knee. He is due to miss nine months of action which would see him return to fitness at the earliest in October. Wesley cost Villa over £20 million as they prized him away from Club Brugge in August

Heaton will too miss the remainder of the season and most likely the EURO 2020 tournament which kicks off in June. The former Burnley goalkeeper made 20 appearances for Villa this season, missing just one game for Dean Smith's side this term.

January targets

Michy Batshuayi has been touted as Wesley's replacement. A loan move, with a view to a permanent deal is what Sky Sports have reported.

The Belgian enjoyed scoring success at Borussia Dortmund and recently Crystal Palace after a frustrating time at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte, Mauricio Sarri and now Frank Lampard.

Orjan Nyland will be given the opportunity to showcase his ability to step up as Villa's first choice goalkeeper after injuries to first Jed Steer and now Heaton. Steer is due to return in February.

John McGinn will also return in February after sustaining a serious ankle injury himself. The Scotland International fractured his ankle in a home loss to Southampton last month.

Danny Drinkwater has returned to Chelsea after a short loan at Burnley where he struggled to for game time at Turf Moor. He has been targeted as short term cover for McGinn who has been so instrumental for Villa in the past two seasons.

What's next for Villa?

Villa boss Smith will take his depleted side to contest a third round FA Cup tie at Craven Cottage. It will be the first time Villa have played Fulham since losing the 2018 Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

A Carabao Cup semi-final then awaits a Villa side who lost 4-1 to opponents Leicester City 4-1 earlier this the season. After Wednesday's cup tie, Manchester City will travel to Villa Park with Smith hoping he will have a new number nine in place for the visit of the Premier League champions.