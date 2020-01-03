The Warm Down: New year, same Liverpool

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League season remains firmly in tact after a crucial win over Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night, overcoming their opponents 2-0.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring on four minutes after Andy Robertson capitalised on a defensive error and broke down the left hand side.

The full-back squared it to the Egyptian in the box, who tapped it in from close range.

The Reds extended their lead deep into the second half after a good build up from Salah and Sadio Mane.

Dean Henderson made an initial save, but Mane was there to slam the rebound into the back of the net.

Injuries mounting for Liverpool

On what was otherwise a positive night for Jurgen Klopp's side, another name on the injury list is something that will concern the Reds' boss.

Midfielder Naby Keita was named in the starting eleven but was replaced by James Milner after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

A suspected groin injury will rule him out of Sunday's FA Cup fixture against Everton, but Liverpool are waiting to learn the severity of the problem.

Keita joins a long list of sidelined players, including Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The extent of Liverpool's injury concerns was highlighted by the fact four academy graduates were named on the bench against Sheffield United - Harvey Elliott made his league debut for the Reds as a late substitute.

Much has been made of Manchester City's growing injury list this season, but the league leaders have had their fair share of setbacks this term.

The Gomez-Van Dijk partnership

At the back end of the 18/19 season and beginning of this season, Virgil Van Dijk's centre-half partnership with Matip was described as one of the best in the league.

Injuries have meant Joe Gomez returned to the fold in recent weeks and a consistent run of games has only been a positive thing for the 22-year-old.

That's now seven clean sheets in seven for Liverpool when the two have played alongside each other.

Prior to that, the Reds hadn't kept a clean sheet in 13 games in all competitions - a run that was becoming a growing concern among supporters.

Now though, the pair have returned to the form shown last season and other than rotation or injury, both Matip and Lovren will be presented with the tough challenge of reclaiming their starting spot.

Jordan Henderson appreciation

Klopp said it perfectly himself in his post-match press conference: "If anyone cannot see the quality of Jordan Henderson by now, I cannot help them."

The midfielder was deservedly named man of the match for his performance against the Blades after creating numerous chances and proving to be a key reason for the Reds' victory.

He hasn't always been appreciated by Liverpool supporters, with many questioning whether he's good enough for this side.

It's clear that argument can be firmly put to bed as he's done more than enough over the last season and a half to show exactly why he's perfect for the club - a true leader and captain.

Wilder's honest assessment

Chris Wilder was very clear in his post-match analysis, Liverpool simply out-played them in all departments.

"They won every first ball, every second ball, ran forward and ran back," the Sheffield United boss said to BT Sport.

No bitterness, just admiration for the job Klopp is doing and the immense side he's put together.

His team were defensively solid across the 90 minutes, undone only by lapses of concentration and a clinical edge from the hosts.

But, they posed little threat to the Reds' backline and Liverpool emerged the worthy winners.