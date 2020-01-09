Memorable Match: Leicester City 3-2 Southampton- Hume double defeats Saints 

Leicester face Southampton on Saturday as they look to maintain their second spot in the Premier League.

Earlier on in the season, Brendan Rodgers’ side became record holders. The Foxes claimed the biggest away victory in Premier League history, winning 9-0 at St Mary’s, with hattricks coming from both Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez.

Over the years Leicester and Southampton have had some more classic matches. In this memorable match, we return to 2006 when the two teams faced off in the Championship.

A tight first half

Leicester took the lead 35 minutes into the game after a long range effort from Iain Hume. The Foxes striker turned his defender on the edge of the area and brilliantly curled the ball home past goalkeeper Kelvin Davis.

However, the Saints pulled one back just before the break as Colombian midfielder Jhon Viafara struck in first half stoppage time.

Three minute madness

Leicester regained the lead through another screamer from Hume. The ball bounced over the head of Chris Baird and fell perfectly for Hume and his volley found the bottom left corner.

Only two minutes later, Inigo Idiakez grabbed another for the away side. The Spanish midfielder drilled his shot past Conrad Logan and Southampton levelled the scoring for the second time in the game.

But, almost straight from kick off, Leicester concluded three crazy minutes with what would turn out to be the winner. Centre back Richard Stearman headed into an empty net after the ball bounced back off the bar, making it 3-2 to the Foxes.

This win was the Foxes' first against Southampton since the 9th September 2000. Manager Rob Kelly was very happy with the result, with his side sitting seven places below the Saints before the game in 16th. He also praised the hard work of Hume after a stunning double to inspire Leicester to a win.