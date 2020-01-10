Brendan Rodgers reiterates that James Maddison's future belongs with Leicester

James Maddison was the topic once again ahead of Leicester City's Premier League fixture against Southampton this weekend.

The England international has been consistently linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium over the last 12 months, with most reports touting him for a move to Manchester United however Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has again confirmed Maddison, and none of his fellow star players, will be leaving the East Midlands in January.

'He's not going anywhere'

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, the 46-year-old admitted that it is becoming repetitive for him to tell the same story.

"It becomes difficult every press conference to find a new way to say no." said Rodgers.

"But he’s not going anywhere.

He’s very focused on improving his game. I’ve got no concern (that the transfer rumours won’t affect him).

Rodgers also confirmed that Maddison would be fit for the weekend, despite picking up a knock in the first leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Aston Villa on Wednesday, whilst confirming Wilfried Ndidi would be unavailable for the next few weeks.​​

He said: "He’s [Maddison] ok. He had a couple of tests but he’s trained the last couple of days."

"It went very well. He’s [Ndidi] now back with us. It could be four weeks."

'The manager has shown his resilience'

Saturday will be the first meeting between the two sides since October where Leicester equalled the record for the highest ever win in the Premier League history with a 9-0 demolition of the Saints, however Foxes boss Rodgers has been impressed with Ralph Hasenhuttl's turn around in form and isn't expecting a similar outcome.

Rodgers said: "The manager has shown his resilience.

"I text Ralph after the game and unless you’re a manager you don’t understand what it’s like.

"The way they’ve bounced back and their form over the past eight games has been very good.

"If anyone’s thinking that we won 9-0 away, so we can win 10-0 at home. It doesn’t work like that."

The Northern Irishman also admitted that he isn't concerned about replicating the record-breaking achievement, and would be happy with a simple win.

He said: "I would be happy with 1-0, three points and a clean sheet.

That would round off a good week for us."