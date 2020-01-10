Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Man United fans not to expect many signings in January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has told fans not to expect many signings in the January transfer window.

James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford this month with key midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay unavailable due to injuries.

Ole is still unsure

However, the United boss admits the club are not currently in the position for several new arrivals.

"We’ve still got the same thoughts we had a month ago," said Solskjær.

"We’ve got the players we have, we’re working with the ones we have and, if something happens, we’ll tell you.

"I can’t say yes or no, but I wouldn’t expect many ins and outs."

Returning favourites

Defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu Mensah are close to returning from long term injuries. The pair featured in United’s U23s win against Newcastle on Friday evening.

Neither Bailly or Fosu Mensah have been fit to represent United so far this season having suffered serious knee injuries last year but Solskjaer believes the pair will be like 'new players' for the club:

“Eric [Bailly] and Tim [Fosu-Mensah] are going to play in the reserves, so that will be a positive for them."

"They have been waiting for a long time and training for a while now, so it will be good to see them in the proper kit.

"That's what they need, and they need that for their own confidence because it is a mental hurdle going from being injured to training."

Bailly suffered his setback when United faced Tottenham in pre-season last summer while Fosu-Mensah picked up his injury when on loan at Fulham last year.

"It is a bigger leap when you get into a competitive game, when you've got to put everything in every tackle. It will be interesting to see.

"I'm sure they are ready, they have been working hard in training, very focused. So, it is two new players for us."