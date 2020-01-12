The Warm Down: Aston Villa outclassed by Manchester City

Sergio Aguero grabbed his 12th Premier League hat-trick as he scored another three against Villa, a team he has now scored nine goals against in his last five league starts.

Riyad Mahrez scorned City's first two goals, his sixth and seventh league goals this term. Villa's midfield made four tackles all afternoon, whilst Man City's created 863 passes to demonstrate a dominant away showing.

Gabriel Jesus added City's fourth goal by converting Kevin De Bruyne's inch perfect cross on the stroke of half-time. Villa managed a late goal at the end of the second half after City grabbed another two after the break.

Anwar El-Ghazi scored from a spot-kick as substitute Trezeguet was awarded a penalty two minutes from time.

Here's what else we learnt...

Aguero's legacy

Aguero now has 34 goals against newly promoted clubs after he added another match ball to his Premier League collection. His impact on City has been extraordinary since joining in 2011.

He will help nurture young City forward Gabriel Jesus into a striker fit to take his mantle when he decides to leave Manchester. Aguero is now the most prolific oversees player since the start of the Premier League with 175 top flight goals.

Villa need reinforcements

Since suffering major blows to Wesley, John McGinn and Tom Heaton, villa will be active in the next two weeks before the January window closes.

Pepe Reina was in the Villa Park stands to witness the 6-1 loss. Orjan Nyland will likely lose his starting spot after Villa's backline shipped as more goals in one game than any other since 2016.

A striker remains the priority for Dean Smith and Villa's sporting director Christian Purslow before the window slams shut.

Magnificent Mahrez

Algerian ace Mahrez was a constant thorn in Villa's backline. The former Leicester winger scored both City's opening two goals, his first an impressive solo effort before finishing past Nyland.

After 25 minutes, Mahrez clinically finished to take full advantage of Danny Drinkwater's mistake on his Villa debut.

Manchester City will attempt to avenge last seasons home loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, as Roy Hodgeson's side travel to the Etihad Stadium.

Villa face Brighton in what has become another important tie for Villa after slipping into the relegation zone again.