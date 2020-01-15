Memorable Match: Burnley 1-3 Leicester City - Nugent header haunts Burnley

After a loss to Southampton at the King Power Stadium last week, Leicester will be looking to bounce back with a win against Burnley on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side took the three points when the two teams met earlier in the season with Youri Tielemans claiming the winner in a 2-1 victory.

In preparation for this weekend’s game, we go back to 2011 and revisit a memorable clash between the two teams in the Championship.

A close contest

Early on in the game, David Nugent almost handed Leicester the lead with an audacious attempt. The striker volleyed the ball brilliantly from the edge of the area but his effort was tipped round the post by Lee Grant.

Paul Konchesky then went one step further. The left back claimed his first goal for Leicester with a superb long range strike that flew into the top corner. Grant was able to get a hand to it but the shot proved too powerful for the Clarets goalkeeper.

However, Burnley levelled only three minutes later after Kasper Schmeichel’s punch clear went only as far as Scotsman Ross Wallace who headed home into an empty net.

Clinical City

The Foxes improved in the second half and after some brilliant play in midfield, Paul Gallagher was able to pick out Nugent in the box. The former Burnley striker headed home and gave Leicester the lead once again.

This lead was then extended only six minutes later when Richie Wellens was fouled in the penalty area. Gallagher confidently tucked away the spot kick after his trademark run up, sealing victory for the away side.

Leicester held on for the three points as Mike Stowell continued his temporary role as manager, with the club still searching for Sven Goran Eriksson’s successor. The win would have provided any possible new boss with confidence that the team are ready for a promotion push.