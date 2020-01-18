The Warmdown: Bristol City Women 0-1 Liverpool Women

Liverpool leapfrog Bristol City in the FAWSL table on goal difference, after one goal was enough to separate these two sides at the Stoke Gifford Stadium.

Rachel Furness’s first Reds goal was enough for the Vicky Jepson's side to take the vital three points in this relegation scrap.

Here’s what we learnt…

Furness already proving her worth for the Reds

Liverpool’s new addition made her name known to Reds fans in the 13th minute after Melissa Lawley’s attempt was parried away by Sophie Baggaley in the Bristol City goal, but only to Furness who smashed her effort into the back of the net.

The number 27 only took two games to open her goalscoring account for Jepson’s side after making the switch from Reading in January.

The 31-year-old nearly had a brace on her debut but her late second half long-range attempt cannoned against the bar unfortunately for her and came back into play.

She will be hoping it is the first of many goal involvements for the Reds as she looks to help Liverpool in their quest for survival from the WSL this season.

Liverpool looked hungrier for the three points

Jepson sent out her side with one mission- to fight regardless of what was to happen in terms of the outcome of the match.

Right from the start, the Reds high press caught the Vixens’ backline by surprise and that really set the precedent for most of the positive attacking that we saw from Jepson’s side throughout the match.

All the first half was Liverpool. Bristol didn’t manage a major chance in the first 45 minutes which was a credit to the defensive resilience shown by the Merseyside club.

The Reds would have counted themselves unlucky not to be at least two goals up by half-time.

The second half was more of a defensive performance from Jepson’s side and everyone at the back had to step up. Especially Red’s goalkeeper Anke Preuss who made a superb double save from Charlie Wellings' penalty in the 62nd minute. The goalkeeper also made a late save to conserve the three vital points.

It was a great team performance from Liverpool in the attacking and defensive sense and they just about deserved the win in this tight affair overall.

But Jepson will want this performance and result to help build up the confidence for her side going into the next set of matches in the WSL.

For Bristol City- they will count themselves unlucky with them hitting the bar and missing a penalty. But one thing was for certain- the first half wasn’t good enough for Oxtoby’s liking.

Rinsola Babajide and Ebony Salmon- the major threats for each side

Right from the get-go- you could just tell who the most instrumental players for each side were.

Only three minutes in and Liverpool’s number 20 already heavily involved in a massive early chance for the Reds with her effort from inside the box smashing the inside of the post and coming back out!

A few minutes later: down the other end- Bristol City’s number 9 weaved her way through the Liverpool defence before crossing to one of her attacking teammates who couldn’t control the ball inside the away sides box.

Throughout the whole match, both teams were constantly trying to get the ball to the both stars with the hope that they would be able to create something from nothing and both showed in the opening stages of the match that they were able to create chances and openings for the respective sides.

Babajide shaded the first half out of the two players. But Salmon definitely was the brighter in the second half. That was demonstrated by her involvement in the Bristol City’s penalty incident midway through the half.

It’s safe to say that if either of these sides were to get relegated this season, it would not be surprising to see top FAWSL clubs poaching the talent that was showcased on display today.