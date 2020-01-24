Charlton Athletic Women vs Chelsea Women FA Cup preview: Charlton look forward to play against the best 

Charlton Athletic host Chelsea in the first Women's FA Cup match for both sides this campaign.

The Championship side won their first FA Cup in 2005 after defeating Everton 1-0. Third time is a charm, as Charlton were in the final the two previous years to their victorious run.

The closest they have been to repeat their success was in 2007 where they lost 1-4 to Arsenal in the final.

Chelsea won their first FA Cup in 2015 and got their second as recent as 2018, where they defeated Arsenal 3-1 at Wembley after overcoming Manchester City in semifinals.

Last season saw Charlton knocked out in the fourth round by Huddersfield Town after going down 4-5 in penalties. Chelsea went to semifinals before falling short to eventual champions, City.

Recent form

The Blues are in top form sitting third in the WSL just one point from the top two, City and Arsenal, with a game in hand and have gotten the better of both this season.

The Londoners are undefeated in the WSL and have won five and drawn one of their last six matches. With their latest win being a riveting 4-1 win over title race rivals, Arsenal.

Charlton sit last in the Championship table having drawn five and lost one of their last six league matches and have yet to have success against a WSL team this season.

Charlton Athletic's thoughts

Manager, Riteesh Mishra, is excited for his side to play against one of the top European clubs.

“It gives us the opportunity to come up against the best coaches and best players, and this is something we have always wanted to do," speaking to Charlton Athletic media.

Charlie Estcourt, Charlton midfielder, played four years at Chelsea's academy before joining Reading in 2015. Since then she has played at Bristol City and now Charlton Athletic.

"Hopefully it will give us a bit of confidence because we’re playing under no pressure," speaking to Charlton Athletic media.

"We’re the underdog in the game so hopefully we can just go out and show them what we can do.

“Having the fans there and creating an atmosphere will really help us push on in the game. Obviously it will be a tough game but to have more fans out there supporting us will be really helpful.​​​​

“Excited, it’s always nice to play against and see some familiar faces so yeah it will be good to see them."

When and Where

Sunday, January 27 at VCD Athletic at 14:00 GMT.