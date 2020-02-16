Odion Ighalo could have an instant impact at Manchester United in their clash against Chelsea on Monday.

A deadline day move sees the 30 year old sign for United on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

Ighalo is no stranger to the Premier League following a two-year spell in England's top division with Watford where he scored 16 league goals.

The striker grew up watching United and turned down an from Premier League rivals Tottenham to join the club, where he will help address a short-term injury issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side.

Marcus Rashford has scored plenty of significant goals for the Red Devils this season and will be absent from the squad for quite some time. Ighalo will have the important job of making up for the lack of goals since his absence.

Should Ighalo come straight into the side?

It’s a tough call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make considering Ighalo is yet to train with his teammates. Sunday is the first time the Nigerian has visited Carrington training ground since arriving in England from China because of a precautionary 14 day ban due to coronavirus fears and didn’t fly out with the rest of the squad to Marbella over the winter break for the same reason.

United’s struggle to score

However, United have notably struggled to find the back of the net in Rashford’s absence and have failed to score in their last three league games.

Ighalo is no stranger to a goal in a big game and has five goals against the ‘big six’. The former Hornet’s man netted twice against Liverpool, once against Tottenham, Arsenal and against Chelsea, who Manchester United face on Monday.

Solskjær’s verdict

Manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer said: “He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not.

“He’s done his [training programme] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China.

“He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quick as he can.”