USWNT 2-0 England: Dominant USA record routine victory over Lionesses in SheBelieves Cup. 

The USWNT beat England 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida thanks to second-half goals from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd.

Story of the game

The World Cup winners were inches away from taking lead on five minutes as a ball over the top of the England defence was met with a chip by Lloyd, but her effort crept just wide of Carly Telford’s post.

Vlatko Andonovski continued were Jill Ellis left off, implementing a high press which forced England into numerous errors in the first 45-minutes of play.

Eight minutes into the second period, the USWNT finally broke the deadlock and what a strike it was from Press. The thirty-one-year-old received the ball 20-yards out and curled her effort into the top right-hand corner of the England net.

No less than three minutes later, the US doubled their lead courtesy of Carli Lloyd’s left-footed finish inside the penalty area.

Key takeaways from the match

Where was Beth England?

Embed from Getty Images

The Chelsea striker has been on fire this season in the WSL, netting 14 times in 15 games as well as providing 4 assists.

With England’s impressive form this campaign, many were tipping her to be the Lionesses secret weapon on the international stage, but Phil Neville made the bold decision to select Ellen White ahead of the Chelsea star.

The selection choice didn’t prove to be the stroke of genius Neville had hoped and questions will be asked as to why the Lionesses manager opted against starting the most inform striker in his squad.

The USWNT are something else…

Embed from Getty Images

With the departure of Ellis after her sides World Cup triumph, many had hoped the dominance of the US would come to an end but judging off their performance against England, that most certainly is not the case.

Under the management of new boss Andonovski, the US have been firing on all cylinders and tonight was their first real test, one which they passed with flying colours.

The USWNT have not conceded a goal in 630 minutes, scoring 33 goals in the process.

With the 2-0 victory, the US made the perfect start to the SheBelieves Cup and are in a perfect position to win the trophy.

Player of the Match

Embed from Getty Images

Christen Press (USWNT)

Press deserves the Player of the Match award for her goal alone but her overall play was superb against an experienced international outfit.

The LA-born winger was a constant threat off the left and caused make-shift full-back, Leah Williamson, all sorts of problems in Orlando.

What's next for the USWNT?

The US face an in-form Spain side on Sunday who come into the fixture on the back of an impressive display against Japan.

The 3-1 scoreline could have easily been five and Jorge Vilda’s side will be chomping at the bit to face the USWNT as they look to avenge their 2-1 defeat in last summer’s World Cup.

What’s next for the Lionesses?

Also on Sunday, Phil Neville’s side face a Japan team who are without a win in their previous three internationals.

The Lionesses beat Asako Takakura’s team by two-goal to nil at the World Cup in the summer, courtesy of a brace from Ellen White.