Emma Hayes: From The States to England and back to The States

The soon-to-be United States Women’s National Team manager will be seeing out her final season with Chelsea Women. Emma Hayes embarks on a return to the United States, after the conclusion of the WSL season, after signing her name on the dotted line for the occupation of being the USWNT (United States Women’s National Soccer Team) manager.

Navigating the coaching world

Hayes learnt much of her early managerial trade in The States, a crucial chapter of her journey which has springboarded her career. The Camden native had her first taste of coaching when she was named manager of Long Island Lady Riders all the way back in 2002. Moreover, this managerial appointment meant Hayes was at the time the youngest coach in the USL W-League. Following the conclusion of the season, Hayes was named the USL W-League coach of the year.

Outstanding work at the Long Island Lady Riders attracted the attention of Iona College, New Rochelle (New York). The USL W-League coach of the year departed the field of amateur football for the head coach role at Iona College for the 2003 season. Overseeing football proceedings in the state of New York till 2005, while catching the eye of a juggernaut in the English women’s game.

Hayes stepped back on to familiar soil once again as she made the journey across the Atlantic and touched down in London. Arsenal Ladies was her destination as she was installed as first team assistant coach. A massive breakthrough for Hayes in her ever-developing coaching career as she strives for the top. In addition to being Arsenal Ladies’ first team assistant coach, Hayes fulfilled the role of Academy Director. An amazing opportunity to identify, develop and produce exciting female talent which can excel in advancing the women’s game.

After a spell of two years with Arsenal Ladies, the North-London club said their goodbyes as she ventured back across the Atlantic. Taking up residency in a suburb of Illinois as she was appointed manager of the Chicago Red Stars. The Red Stars were a founding member of the top soccer division in the women’s game over in The States. The 2009 season saw the Chicago based side record the second-best points return of any team in the league, except previous champions Los Angeles Sol. Matters on the pitch took a bleak turn as they became winless in nine games while enduring a 451-minute scoring drought. Despite a later season rally, Red Stars failed to make the playoffs.

Hayes managerial career would take a different approach after being sacked from the Chicago Red Stars in 2010. Becoming technical director of Western New York Flash, Hayes adopted a behind-the-scenes role. The Flash were keen on Hayes assisting and advising on transfers to build a team capable of challenging in the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPS), same league as her ex-club Red Stars. Phenomenal dedication and transfer advisory skills resulted in the Flash winning their maiden WPS championship title.

To the dismay of women’s national soccer, the WPS would cease to exist after off-field legal battles and a lack of financial resources. Before this tragedy, Hayes transferred to another consultation job at the Washington Freedom. Soon after the WPS folded, the future Chelsea Ladies manager returned to England working for the family business, an enterprise fixed on currency exchange.

Chelsea Manager: Cementing Legendary Status

In the summer of 2012, during the WSL (Women’s Super League) mid-season break, Emma Hayes would ratify a decision which would kick start her managerial career into overdrive. London was privileged to host the quadrennial event of the Olympic games. USA, Japan and Canada collected their respective medals in the women’s football event. Reminiscing of the players in front of her which she had previously coached as they collected their accolades while Hayes sat in Wembley Stadium cheering on.

Matt Beard resigned from his post as Chelsea Women’s manager, at this time, leaving a desirable vacancy for any hungry coach. Previously managing North-London based Arsenal Ladies, Hayes travelled to West-London switching her allegiance. Now being in the hot seat at one of the most reputable women’s football clubs in the WSL, in a league pioneering a revolution in the modern game, Hayes was now in prime position to cement a legacy for years to come.

The new Chelsea Women’s manager oversaw the perfect start to her tenure after securing a one-nil victory away at Doncaster Rovers Belles. Much had changed in the women’s game before her return to the UK. A newly formed League called the WSL (Women’s Super League) was established in 2010, which saw the participation of 12 professional ladies’ teams.

In the 2014 season, after a rebuilding phase, Hayes was agonisingly close to winning her first professional title. A gut-wrenching one point from championship status. Subsequently, Hayes would avenge this anguish the following season in 2015. One of football’s most prestige achievements dawned on the footballing horizon for Hayes. Not only did she win the WSL in 2015, but Chelsea Women also clinched the jewels of the FA Cup.

Chelsea Women failed to add any silverware to their cabinet in the 2016/17 season. Although, positives were to be drawn from a second-place finish in the WSL and an FA Cup final appearance, which saw them lose to a powerful Arsenal Ladies side.

Gratifyingly, Hayes was presented with an MBE after the conclusion of the WSL season. One of the highest personal honors obtainable

Distinguished players were added to the Chelsea Women squad which saw Hayes spearhead a charge for the WSL top spot in the 2017/18 season. Finishing the campaign as champions on goal difference, Hayes rejoiced in the glory of her second WSL title.

In the 2019/20 and 2020/21 respective seasons, the London native guided Chelsea Women to successive WSL titles. Making it two in a row -record breaking! A remarkable achievement, when considering that they endured a trophy drought during the 2018/19 season. If that was not enough, Hayes became the first woman manager to guide a team to a women's Champions League final. Despite the milestone occasion, the 2021 Champions League final ended in defeat for Hayes’s Chelsea Women.

Hayes was never starved off personal accolades. In 2021 she won “The Best FIFA Football Coach” alongside the WSL “Manager of the Season” award. Journalists and critics far and wide were never short of praise for Emma Hayes’s achievements. Some observers even hailed her phenomenal Chelsea Women outfit as one of the best women's teams ever.

Mouthwatering Success

Hayes’s managerial honors are unfathomable: achieving six WSL titles, five Women’s FA Cup’s, two League Cup’s and many more. While also collecting a cabinet of individual honors during the process: one Best FIFA Football Coach award, six WSL Manager of the Season awards, while being inducted into the WSL Hall of Fame plus much more. Presently, Chelsea Women sit top of the WSL after 7 games. So, who is to say Hayes will not add further trophies upon her departure at the conclusion of the season.

Emma Hayes produced a stellar reign at the helm of Chelsea Women. From starting her managerial career in the amateur USA soccer environment to coaching in a Champions League final, she climbed the ladder rapidly.

On Tuesday the 14th of November, Hayes agreed a deal to become the USA women’s national team head coach. Closing the chapter on a legacy which has changed the course of women’s football in the UK and now beginning a prosperous new life back in the States where it all started.